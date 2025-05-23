May 23, 2025 at 1:02 AM ET

With the Oklahoma City Thunder now two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2012, the spotlight is rightfully on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—not only for his on-court dominance but for the leadership imprint he’s left on the team.

After OKC’s 118-103 Game 2 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, head coach Mark Daigneault was asked what makes SGA “special.” His answer offered a revealing look into the foundation of the Thunder’s rise.

Daily Thunder’s Brandon Rahbar shared it on X (formerly Twitter), where Mark Daigneault summed up what makes the 26-year-old Canadian such a special talent for the 68-win Thunder.

“We take great pride in having the same environment day to day.

We had the same environment when we were winning 20 games as we do now.

What makes him [SGA] special is the imprint he’s had on that environment.”

Daigneault’s philosophy of consistency has defined his tenure in Oklahoma City, dating back to his G-League days. And as the Thunder coach, that culture has remained steady whether the team was rebuilding or competing for a title. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who joined the team in 2019, has become the face of that identity.

The growth is staggering. From a rookie averaging 10.8 points in Los Angeles to an MVP averaging 29.8 points and 6.7 assists a game in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, SGA’s journey mirrors the Thunder’s own transformation.

His 38-point, 8-assist performance in Game 2 wasn’t just statistical dominance—it was leadership in motion. From his days learning under Chris Paul to now mentoring a young, hungry core, Gilgeous-Alexander’s presence has elevated everyone around him.

For Daigneault, that’s what makes SGA unique. His “imprint” has become a cultural pillar, not just a stat line.

With the Thunder up 2-0 and the Finals within reach, it’s clear this team is thriving not just because of talent, but because of the steady foundation set by Daigneault—and the star who embodies it.