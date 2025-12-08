After Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a big game in the 31-29 loss against the Tennessee Titans, there are many focusing on one crucial play towards the end of the game. As the Browns had a two-point conversion fail at the end of the game, former quarterback Cam Newton wouldn't hold back on head coach Kevin Stefanski's decision to take Sanders out of the play.

Sanders had the best game in his young NFL career thus far, having thrown for 364 yards to go along with three touchdowns and an interception. After Sanders connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for the seven-yard score, Cleveland would go for two points, as they were down by that much, but the quarterback wouldn't be in the play, as it was a failed wildcat formation play.

Newton was on ESPN's “First Take” and mentioned how that decision by Stefanski is a “fireable offense.”

“Extremely embarrassing, and it's a fireable offense, if you ask me,” Newton said. “When you start to think and unpack what's been happening week after week after week, how we've been trying to mask, put makeup, not mention, do certain things, and then in the most gotta have it moment of the game, this is probably the only team in the National Football League that takes their starting quarterback out of the game.”

"It's a fireable offense if you ask me… Embarrassing is an understatement." Cam Newton on Kevin Stefanski benching Shedeur Sanders on botched 2-pt. try to tie the game for the Browns

Cam Newton calls the Browns' decision beyond embarrassing

As Sanders was watching the failed Browns two-point conversation from the sidelines, there's no doubt that the football world has been reacting to the decision. Newton would continue talking about it, saying that “embarrassing is an understatement.”

“These types of decisions really is beyond even a head scratch,” Newton said. “It's like, what are we really doing here? Are we really trying to win? Because some of the things that we're showing on film will really have a person to say, like, ‘Yo, what's happening?' Especially given the circumstance of the game that Shedeur Sanders is having at that specific point in time, and to take him out?”

At any rate, Sanders and Cleveland look to get back in the win column at 3-10, with the next game against the Chicago Bears.