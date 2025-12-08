With the 2026 MLB season somehow rapidly approaching, with New York Mets spring training set to kick off with pitchers and catchers reporting on February 12th, one of the biggest free agency questions has been where Kyle Schwarber will play next.

The top home run hitter on the open market, the Philadelphia Phillies will have intense competition to keep Schwarber at Citizens Bank Park, with roughly a half dozen teams pitching the hard-hitting left fielder on why they are the best next spot in his journeyman career.

Could the Mets be in on that conversation? According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the answer is a resounding yes, as they really like the idea of bringing Schwarber to Citi Field, potentially even over franchise legend Pete Alonzo.

“Yeah, we don't have one Soto on the board of the free agent board right now. But we do have a guy who had 56 home runs last year. Kyle Schwarber had the best year of any of these free agent hitters, and there are a lot of good ones: Alonzo, Bregman, Tucker, Bichette. It's a pretty good list, but Schwarber is the guy who seems to be getting a lot of the early action here,” Heyman explained.

“So I don't want to predict who's going to come first unless you're in the negotiation. You're not going to know the order certainly, but certainly a lot of activity around Kyle Schwarber a lot of interest. Certainly, teams that need a hitter are going after him. The hometown Reds are involved. Obviously incumbent Phillies really want Schwarber back, and they're probably the favorite, but these other teams are very interested.

“The Red Sox are interested in bringing back Schwarber. He was there briefly. If you recall, there are other teams, the Pirates, the Orioles, and the one surprise that we're now starting to hear about is the New York Mets, because we figure that Pete Alonzo is the guy who makes sense for the Mets, and you know, obviously, is the all-time home run champion with the Mets. He's been great for that team. The fans want him back, but the Mets are also looking at Schwarber. It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. You'd think that Alonzo is their number one choice, but certainly Schwarber, with 56 home runs, all that pedigree about the clubhouse, and everything else they seem to be involved with Schwarber as well.”

Should fans in New York start buying Schwarber jerseys? Not necessarily, as Heyman believes the Phillies should be considered the favorites, but that doesn't mean the Mets couldn't make a massive swing and secure his services, as they are right in there with teams like the Cincinnati Reds.

“I'm going to say the Phillies are probably the favorite, Mets are the interesting wild card,” Heyman declared. “Certainly, the Reds have a chance being the hometown team and a team that has been aggressive considering their revenues.”