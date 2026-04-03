OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams addressed the haters after a 139-96 blowout win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The Thunder reminded the Lakers of its dominance with a 43-point rout, and when a reporter asked about Oklahoma City taking on the villain role this season, Williams set the record straight.

Williams says the Thunder isn't a team that pays no mind to the outside noise, but it never lets the defending champion be distracted, doing everything in its power to repeat in this year's NBA Finals.

“We actually do not care if people are bored watching us, to be completely honest with you. We’re trying to win basketball games at the end of the day. Just like everybody else. So, that’s our superpower,” Williams said. “We’re not getting bored with the process. We don’t take wins like these for granted. If you don't come and bring it, you can lose to anybody in the NBA. So, that's how we take these games. We don't care who's bored watching.

“We just do our own thing. We're focused on trying to be the best version of ourselves each and every game, especially coming down to it. We're trying to fine-tune a lot of things to be able to be successful for the playoffs,” Williams concluded.

Jalen Williams: “We actually do not care if people are bored watching us, to be completely honest with you. We’re trying to win basketball games at the end of the day. Just like everybody else. So, that’s our superpower. We’re not getting bored with the process. We don’t take… pic.twitter.com/jZTMimzJfi — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 3, 2026

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 28 points in 30 minutes led five Thunder players in double figures, including Isaiah Joe, who finished with 20 points on six threes, Lu Dort, who scored all 14 of his points in the opening frame, and Williams (10 points).

Jalen Williams' ‘spooky' perspective on Luka Doncic's injury

Thunder forward Jalen Williams suffered through two right hamstring injuries, but watching Lakers All-Star Luka Doncic go through one in real time stopped Jalen in his tracks. Williams discussed Doncic's injury, which happened while the All-NBA forward was defending him during the third quarter of Thursday's 43-point victory.

“I feel really bad for him. It’s very spooky, in a way, to see it happen to him, and I’m the one guarding him. So, that was a weird play,” Williams said. “I didn't even want to take off. I think he lost the ball. I could have taken off with the ball. I tried to let it (the ball) go out of bounds to give him time to figure it out. That injury sucks. So, I wish him a speedy recovery. Hope it's not anything serious.”

Jalen Williams reflects on Luka Doncic exiting the game with a hamstring injury: “I feel really bad for him. It’s very spooky, in a way, to see it happen to him and I’m the one guarding him… I tried to let it (the ball) go out of bounce to give him time to figure it out. That… pic.twitter.com/Tfs4pAHH3G — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) April 3, 2026

Four games into a five-game home stand, the Thunder improved to 4-0 at the Paycom Center.