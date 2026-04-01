Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lets his game do the talking as the reigning MVP doesn't need to state his case for winning the illustrious honor in back-to-back seasons. Unlike San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama, who revealed his take, some of which was based on success against Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder, SGA stayed out of the conversation after his 47 points willed his team to victory in overtime.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 of his 47 points in the second half of a 114-110 win against the Detroit Pistons. He led the Thunder, facing a seven-point deficit, by scoring eight points in the final four minutes of regulation. As SGA adds yet another dominating and victorious performance to a stack that racks up ceiling-high, it's fair to ask if the gap created by the leading candidate for MVP is wider than most want to admit amid the final weeks of the regular season.

Wembanyama standing up for himself undoubtedly adds fuel to the fire. Especially when Gilgeous-Alexander isn't winning any popularity contests among NBA fans who live outside of Oklahoma City.

Wembanyama's elite defense, the Spurs' success against the Thunder, and his offensive prowess reveal why he's most deserving of this year's MVP award.

“My first one would be that defense is 50 percent of the game and that is undervalued, so far, in the MVP race,” Wembanyama firmly stated. “I believe I’m the most impactful player defensively in the league. Second argument would be that we almost swept OKC in the season, and we dominated them three times with their real team and four times with the, you know, more rotation players. My third argument would be that offense impact is not just points.”

Between accusing SGA of complicit foul-baiting and the Thunder drawing comparisons to the Golden State Warriors' dynasty, we're far removed from last year's Cinderella season.

While many anticipated the Thunder to be in the mix for a championship in 2024-25, no one predicted them to dominate the regular season en route to their first title in franchise history. The Thunder front office cemented its championship window by securing Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA forward Jalen Williams, and All-Star Chet Holmgren to max long-term deals over the summer.

With a 24-1 record, the best regular-season start in NBA history, the Thunder looked like it would cruise through the regular season, but Wembanyama and the Spurs drew blood, with three losses in 12 days.

“I was so impressed with how seriously he took that responsibility,” Daigneault said. “The voters understand that they are documenting history and that players' legacies and in some cases their contracts are impacted by these decisions. And I think the voters take that really seriously, and look at it really hard. They watch all the players more than I do. I watch one player. I, obviously, have spoken many times about how I feel about him.

“But it's out of our control. He goes out there, he plays, he focuses on what he can control, he stays inside of the team, and then, the chips fall where they may.”

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his eighth 40+ point game of the regular season. He's averaging 31.6 points on 55.3% shooting, 6.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Thunder teammates endorse Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander refused to make his personal case for this year's MVP award, but he's very much appreciative of the ongoing debate among NBA circles. Gilgeous-Alexander addressed the MVP race he's leading after Monday's overtime win against the Pistons.

“It’s good for the league. I think it’s good chatter. It gives people something to talk about. A lot of good players in this league. A lot of guys in the conversation.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander when asked about the MVP debate: “It’s good for the league. I think it’s good chatter. It gives people something to talk about. A lot of good players in this league. A lot of guys in the conversation” pic.twitter.com/gF4s2KrgpN — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 31, 2026

For Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell, there is no MVP debate because Gilgeous-Alexander is in the lead by a mile.

“I don't know what else to say except I think he's the best player in the league,” Mitchell said. “So, to me, it's pretty obvious he's the MVP. I don't think there has to be any arguments about that.”

After Gilgeous-Alexander's 47-point game against the Bulls, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault didn't hold back in describing what makes his reigning MVP such an elite scorer.

“I'm just amazed at his ability, like, in the third quarter, the game wasn't easy for anybody, including him. It was choppy. They did a great job,” Daigneault said. “They were physical. And they attacked the game like they always do. His ability to kind of labor in a game and then the snap of the finger he's back in rhythm, and that's what happened in the fourth.

“He went back in there — he had a different pop with his playmaking and his scoring. There are a lot of guys who have bad games. He can work himself through a game with the best of them. It’s really impressive. He was outstanding tonight.”

The Thunder, amid a perfect 3-0 record midway through its five-game home stand, will host the Lakers on Thursday.