After Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 47 points to lead his team to an overtime victory against the Detroit Pistons, he addressed his MVP race against San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama. For many, Gilgeous-Alexander’s 47-point performance solidified his case to become the first player since Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic to win back-to-back MVP awards.

However, others believe that Wembanyama, while trailing Gilgeous-Alexander, is still in it amidst the final weeks of the regular season. When a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander if he’d like to state his case for the honor, of which Wembanyama did last week, the reigning MVP declined, stating he’ll let his performance speak for him.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s retort was a shot at Wembanyama, according to Stephen A Smith, he said, per ESPN’s First Take.

“He’s flossing like that, OK. In the meantime, winning, sitting up there and saying no matter what you do, Wemby, you still chasing me,” Smith said. “That’s what Shai is really, really saying because he has been a model of consistency throughout Wemby’s run. Shai hasn’t faded one bit. It’s really special to watch right now.”

After stringing together a pair of 41-point performances, Wembanyama doubled down on his desire to win the MVP award. A 127-113 win against the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to 10 on Wednesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP take after Thunder win

As Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the odds-on favorite to win this year’s MVP award, he appreciates the ongoing debates among NBA circles. Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama, who has the second-best odds, has also led his team to the second-best record — 58-18 — in the Western Conference standings.

The Thunder’s tight race atop the standings undoubtedly adds a wrinkle to SGA and Wemby’s MVP race, of which Gilgeous-Alexander says is a good thing.

“It’s good for the league. I think it’s good chatter. It gives people something to talk about,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “A lot of good players in this league. A lot of guys in the conversation.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to add to their win column when they host the Lakers on Thursday.