OKLAHOMA CITY — After All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 47 points to lead his team to a 114-110 overtime win against the Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault shared what made it so special. The Pistons secured a seven-point lead (97-90) with 4:00 left in the fourth quarter when Gilgeous-Alexander checked back into the game and proceeded to score eight of the Thunder's last 11 points before heading into overtime.

For Daigneault, watching Gilgeous-Alexander flip a switch that led him to put his Thunder teammates on his back with game on the line stood out most, he said during his postgame media availability.

“He's done it all year and has made a habit of it. He's done a great job of that. I'm just amazed at his ability, like, in the third quarter, the game wasn't easy for anybody, including him. It was choppy. They did a great job,” Daigneault said. “They were physical. And they attacked the game like they always do. His ability to kind of labor in a game and then the snap of the finger he's back in rhythm, and that's what happened in the fourth.

“He went back in there — he had a different pop with his playmaking and his scoring. There are a lot of guys who have bad games. He can work himself through a game with the best of them. It’s really impressive. He was outstanding tonight.”

Mark Daigneault on SGA leading the Thunder at the end of the 4Q & into OT: “He went back in there — he had a different pop with his playmaking and his scoring. There’s a lot of guys that have bad games. He can work himself through a game with the best of them. It’s really… pic.twitter.com/OHkgXk9Bxo — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 31, 2026

Despite not playing well, Gilgeous-Alexander turned things around when the Thunder needed him most.

“He didn’t play great tonight for a lot of the game until… (late in the fourth), that’s when he really hit his stride. And he did it the other night, too, against New York,” Daigneault said. “It’s one thing when the wind’s in your back, and you’re in a rhythm. It’s another thing to be able to have a choppy game, and you're not in your normal rhythm.

“The normal shots that go in aren't falling, and to just be able to flip the switch and get yourself going like that. He's just made such a habit of that. It's so impressive.”

Gilgeous-Alexander also went 21-for-25 from the free-throw line, and finsihed with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP take after Thunder win

As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts the finishing touches on another MVP-caliber season, the coversation of this year's race came into question after Monday's win. After Thunder coach Mark Daigneault decided not to give his take, Gilgeous-Alexander addressed his MVP race with reporters.

Then, Gilgeous-Alexander turned down the opportunity to make his case.

“Nah, I’m good. Thanks for asking, though. But yeah, I’m good,” Gilgeous-Alexander replied. “I’ll let my game do the talking.”

SGA when @BannedMacMahon asked for him to make an MVP case for himself: “Nah, I’m good. Thanks for asking though. But yeah, I’m good. I’ll let my game do the talking” pic.twitter.com/uNgNEbP4TY — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 31, 2026

The Thunder improved to 60-16.