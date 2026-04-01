The Dallas Mavericks are looking to make some changes in the near future that will put the franchise in a position to compete for years to come. With Cooper Flagg set to be the franchise star, it's only right that they get an executive in the building who will put the necessary talent around him to succeed.

The Mavericks have apparently been shooting for the moon when it comes to looking for their next general manager, and some names include Sam Presti and Brad Stevens, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

“As the dust settles on the Mavericks’ season, interest is building in who will lead Dallas in the next one,” Mannix wrote. “Armed with Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and another high lottery pick, the Mavs’ top front office job is an appealing one. And I’m told that Patrick Dumont, the team’s governor, is aiming high. Among the names on Dumont’s wish list, per league sources: Oklahoma City executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti, Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and Boston president Brad Stevens.

“Cleveland top exec Koby Altman’s name is also in the mix, a source said. Jason Kidd has had conversations throughout the season about transitioning to a front office role, sources say, though the Mavericks appear more inclined—for now—to keep Kidd on the bench to continue the development of Flagg.”

The Mavericks will have to do a lot of convincing to poach these general managers away from their current teams, especially since they're having success.

Presti may be with the Thunder until he retires from his position, and it makes sense after looking at what he's done with the team throughout his career. The Celtics probably feel the same way about Stevens, as he just helped them win a championship two seasons ago.

The best bet for the Mavericks is to hire somebody who is around those organizations and is looking for a promotion.