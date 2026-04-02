The Oklahoma City Thunder remain the favorite to win the 2026 NBA championship. They have the likely winner of the 2026 NBA MVP award in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and their roster is getting a cleaner bill of health with each passing day. That is the only uncertain part of the Thunder's title defense, as a few of their core players, such as Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein, have endured a plethora of injury problems this season.

The Thunder's defense remain the cream of the crop in the NBA, and they have so much depth across all positions that a major choke job is all it would take to prevent them from going all the way once more.

Be that as it may, the Thunder will still have a few matchups that they would prefer to go through on their way to another championship. This OKC squad can take on every team that comes their way, but some matchups represent a more difficult path than others, and considering how competitive the West is, the wrong matchup could mean an earlier demise than OKC would want in their title defense.

With that said, this is the Thunder's dream seeding scenario heading into the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Thunder's dream scenario: Draw Blazers in round one, don't face Nuggets/Spurs until WCF

As the one-seed in the Western Conference, the Thunder, at least on paper, will be drawing the “weakest” team to enter the postseason. But the play-in tournament has complicated things. There may be sleeping giants stuck in the play-in due to injury troubles encountered by a few teams, and there are certainly a few squads that could pose a little bit of trouble for the Thunder.

While there aren't any teams in the play-in picture that should give the Thunder a legitimate run for their money, some matchups will be easier than others. Out of the four teams, facing the Portland Trail Blazers seems to be the most preferable matchup for OKC.

OKC's defense will make life extremely difficult for Portland. For as good as Deni Avdija is, he is overly reliant on strong drives to the basket and drawing free throws, which will dry up in the postseason where more leeway in terms of physicality is allowed.

The Blazers' 23rd-ranked offense this season stands little to no chance in surviving a halfcourt-based game against the Thunder, and even in the transition game, Portland is no match for OKC's frenetic transition attack due to their incredible ability to force turnovers.

While Portland might give OKC some fits for a game or two, this is a series that OKC should handle with ease. A few of Portland's core players are inexperienced in a playoff setting as well, and Tiago Splitter, as a first-time head coach, might find himself get outcoached and outstrategized by NBA champion Mark Daigneault.

OKC should handle the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State Warriors with ease as well. But those teams have far higher ceilings than the current Blazers do. The Suns, when healthy, have good floor-spacing and suffocating defense led by Dillon Brooks. Kawhi Leonard is always a scary player to face in a playoff setting. Stephen Curry could return for the Dubs and have them humming once more.

The Thunder should have no issues taking care of business in the first round. It's deeper in the playoffs where the Thunder may run into some real trouble the way they did against the Denver Nuggets in last year's playoffs.

As far as second-round matchups go, the Thunder would want to avoid the Nuggets. This Nuggets team has significant defensive shortcomings, but delaying a matchup against Nikola Jokic and company until the Conference Finals would be ideal for the reigning champion.

While OKC did handle themselves well in Game 7 of last year's playoffs, there were a few nervous moments that had many thinking that they wouldn't be able to get over the hump. And this year, the Nuggets have a deeper team that is starting to become healthier with the playoffs on the horizon.

As things stand, the Nuggets are in position to finish fourth in the standings, which means that should they win their first-round series, they most likely will be setting up a rematch between them and the Thunder in the second round. While this is far from a nightmare for OKC, they will once again be put to the test by a Nuggets team that many thought was the second-best team in the NBA heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

The problem is that OKC will likely be facing the San Antonio Spurs in the Conference Finals should they get over the Nuggets hump; this Spurs team has had OKC's number this season, winning four of their five matchups against them this season.

If the Thunder were to avoid the Nuggets or Spurs until the Conference Finals (or even have them beat up on each other in the second round of the playoffs, if possible), then that would be ideal.

But after writing all that, it is worth mentioning that the Thunder will be favored in any series they're in, their poor record against the Spurs this season notwithstanding.

Victor Wembanyama is a terrifyingly dominant force to face in the playoffs, as his defense might be tough to overcome in a seven-game playoff setting. Never mind that the Spurs' core has little-to-no playoff experience — they carry themselves with so much confidence, especially against an OKC team that they have set out to beat every time they match up against each other.

But this Thunder team knows that, to be the best, they have to beat the best. There is nothing more convincing than going through the most difficult road in a playoff run and coming out on top, and OKC has enough talent, resolve, and smarts to overcome whichever team comes their way.

Until further notice, the Thunder are the favorite to win it all, and they will be raring to prove as such when the playoffs begin in a few weeks on the 18th of April.