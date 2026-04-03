The Minnesota Timberwolves are visiting the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. However, Anthony Edwards is on the club's injury report for the matchup. While he was originally listed as questionable with Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome in his right knee, it appears Minnesota received good news just hours before tipping off against Philadelphia. Here's everything we know about Edwards' injury and his playing status for Friday night.

Anthony Edwards' injury status vs. 76ers

Given Anthony Edwards was listed as questionable, the Timberwolves had to either rule him available or out well before the start of the game that begins at 7 p.m. EST. After missing the club's 113-108 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Minnesota announced that the 24-year-old guard will finally return.

“Status Report in advance of tonight’s game at Philadelphia 76ers: AVAILABLE Edwards- Right Knee Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome; Illness.”

Considering the Timberwolves are at least in position to participate in the play-in tournament, Edwards' return gives the team a chance to make the playoffs outright. That will be especially true if he can record similar numbers to the last time he played, where he ended the 124-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks with 17 points, two rebounds, and four assists off 53.8% from the field.

When healthy, Edwards has been as good as ever. He'll enter Friday's game averaging 29.3 points (career-high), 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest. The four-time All-Star also owns a 49.3% field goal percentage while hitting 40.4% of his three-point attempts.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the 76ers, the answer is yes. He will be available for the game.

Timberwolves injury report

Anthony Edwards – Available: Right Knee; Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome; Illness

Enrique Freeman – Out: G League – Two Way

Jade McDaniels – Out: Left Knee; Patella Tendinopathy

Zyon Pullin – Out: G League – Two Way

Rocco Zikarsky – Out: G League – Two Way

76ers injury report

Johni Broom – Out: Right Knee; Surgery Recovery

Joel Embiid – Probable: N/a; Illness

Tyrese Maxey – Available: Right Finger; Tendon Strain – Splint