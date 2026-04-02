When officials wiped away Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's potential game-winning 3-point shot toward the end of regulation, it resonated across the NBA. No player is accused of foul-baiting more than the reigning MVP. While Gilgeous-Alexander's 47-point performance put the finishing touches on his MVP campaign, did his offensive foul set a precedent for the upcoming playoffs?

Gilgeous-Alexander's arm-bar, which he uses to create space, is in question for the future, and Monica McNutt addressed it, per ESPN's Get Up.

“It is definitely something that caught my attention,” McNutt said. “Here's why I'm looking at it, though, potentially. You've got to acknowledge this Pistons squad that you're were watching had no Cade, no Harris, no Duren, no Stewart, no Robinson. Those guys that were out there were so locked in defensively, and that call doesn't happen if JB Bickerstaff is not on the officiating crew.”

It's difficult to gauge whether a team in the Western Conference can defend Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder with the same intensity as the Pistons through an entire best-of-7 series, but it's worth keeping an eye on. The conversation surrounding Gilgeous-Alexander's arm-bar move and the difference in its extension during critical plays will come up in the playoffs, ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted.

“Unfortunately, this is going to be a recurrent storyline throughout the postseason,” Windhorst said. “The officials, from October, and I know it drives every coach crazy, but from October, they have allowed Shai to have the armbar. He drew 16 fouls. He had 25 free throws. JB Bickerstaff almost needed resuscitation on the sideline. That said, the league has made it clear that they're letting him use the armbar. The open push is not going to be allowed.”

SGA called for an offensive foul on the game-winning bucket. The shot is waved off. Game remains tied (101-101) & headed to overtime pic.twitter.com/ZRwFgLpH5A — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) March 31, 2026

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 12-of-19 attempts on the floor, including 2-for-3 from deep, and 21-of-25 free throws in the Thunder's win against the Pistons. He also finished with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Mark Daigneault addresses the Thunder hate in 2025-26

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault says hate comes with the territory when you're the NBA champion. However, Daigneault sees it as a privilege rather than a detriment.

“What I'd say is we have had consistent success for a few years now, including the championship last year. If you look at the history of the NBA, there [are] things that come with the territory of that,” Daigneault said. “I'll say first, we're fortunate to have that success, and there's an element of whatever you want to call it — good fortune/luck — that goes into that success that we are benefiting from, and it's a privilege.”

The Thunder will host the Lakers at the Paycom Center on Thursday.