Jalen Williams had a night to forget in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

In 27 minutes of action, Williams finished with a stat line of 16 points, three rebounds and an assist. He shot 6-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

While he didn't perform to his All-Star standard, what stood out was how the Pacers dominated when he was on the court. Indiana outscored Oklahoma City by 40 points throughout Williams' playing time. With a plus-minus of -40, he now has the worst plus-minus in a Finals game in the play-by-play era, per StatMuse.

What's next for Jalen Williams, Thunder

Jalen Williams and the Thunder had a chance to close out the series on the road. However, the Pacers refused to go away.

The game started close as the Thunder took an early lead before Indiana responded to have the first quarter end 28-25. That was the closest the matchup would get as Indiana exploded with 36 points in the following quarter. The hosts would continue their momentum in the third quarter, confirming that both teams will take part in Game 7.

Oklahoma City was unable to convert on their 3-pointers while defending Indiana from the perimeter. They only made eight triples on 26.7% accuracy in contrast to 15 3-pointers on 35.7% accuracy. The visitors also failed to secure the ball, committing 21 turnovers as the Pacers took full advantage.

Four players scored in double-digits on Oklahoma City's behalf, including Williams. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 21 points, four rebounds and two assists. He shot 7-of-15 overall and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Isaiah Joe came next with 11 points while Isaiah Hartenstein provided 10 points and four rebounds.

The Thunder will fight to win their first NBA title against the Pacers in Game 7. The contest will take place on June 22 at 8 p.m. ET.