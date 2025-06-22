OKLAHOMA CITY — With the stage set at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams addressed the fans, the ambiance, and the anticipation that awaits Oklahoma City's first Game 7 of the NBA Finals. With their season on the line, Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sent a message to his team before facing the Indiana Pacers.

Then, Williams spoke on what he's expecting from the Thunder's diehard fans at the Paycom Center based on the last Game 7, which was against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

“It makes the hair on your arms stand up a little bit. You're anxious going into it. Honestly, it's indescribable, and it's hard to give a good answer because this Game 7 is going to be completely different than the last one we played in,” Williams said. “But from a fan perspective, I can't imagine it won't be anything short of incredibly loud. Obviously, they're going to be anxious, too. We’re very close to finishing the job, but very close doesn’t get you far unless you finish it.

“But I am excited to see how the city shows out. Paycom will obviously have a very different energy than it’s ever had. So, I'm excited for that,” Williams concluded.

After losing Game 6, Thunder forward Chet Holmgren guaranteed a better performance in the finale best-of-7 series finale.

“No matter what it is, we have to be better at course-correcting, getting ourselves back on the right track. I personally, myself, will be better, trying to help get things going the right way,” Holmgren. “At the end of the day, we still have a great opportunity in Game 7.”

Thunder's Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, like all season, will play significant roles in Game 7.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander advice for his Thunder teammates

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander advice for his teammates before the most important game in franchise history was simple: be the best version of yourself and remain consistent.

“Really exciting opportunity, like a dream come true. Above all, I try to look at it as a blessing and an opportunity,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Then, go out there and try to be the best version of myself. I think that’s what we need to do, what we have to do, across the board. Don’t try to do anything spectacular. Don’t try to do anything that you haven’t done before or be less of what you’ve been. Just be who you are and what got you here.”

For Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder can't try to do something they've never done before in Game 7. They have to stick to their identity in order to beat the Pacers and become NBA champions.