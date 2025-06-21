OKLAHOMA CITY — As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare for the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the MVP’s message to his team is simple. It’s a common theme throughout the 2024-25 campaign and one they plan to stick to as the reality of Thunder’s do-or-die Game 7 sets in amid preparation.

Gilgeous-Alexander is appreciative of the opportunity to compete in only the 20th Game 7 of the NBA Finals the association has seen, and advises his team to stick with the approach that’s led the Thunder to the doorstep of an NBA championship.

“Really exciting opportunity, like a dream come true. Above all, I try to look at it as a blessing and an opportunity,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Then, go out there and try to be the best version of myself. I think that’s what we need to do, what we have to do, across the board. Don’t try to do anything spectacular. Don’t try to do anything that you haven’t done before or be less of what you’ve been. Just be who you are and what got you here.”

Most of the wins throughout the Thunder’s NBA Finals series against the Pacers have come down to intangibles, including winning the 50/50 balls, making hustle plays, and exerting effort. For Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder must gain that competitive advantage in Game 7.

“It has to be an emphasis. It has to be at the top of our minds. It has to be all we care about,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Above all, we just have to want to do it. We just have to have a sense of urgency in that part of the game.”

The Thunder will look to avoid blowing a 3-2 finals lead against the Pacers in a do-or-die Game 7.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ‘simple’ Game 7 Thunder take

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explained the magnitude of Game 7, putting it bluntly after losing his first opportunity to clinch an NBA title. After Game 6’s 108-91 loss to the Pacers, Gilgeous-Alexander expressed what competing in an NBA Finals Game 7 means to him.

“It’s one game for everything we dreamed of,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “If you win it, you get everything. If you lose it, you get nothing. It’s that simple. We sucked tonight…We have one game for everything, for everything we’ve worked for. The better team Sunday will win.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will host the Pacers in Game 7 at the Paycom Center on Sunday.