Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams said plenty about playing in his first All-Star Game, including growing up a fan of the WNBA and his favorite player, Lisa Leslie. Williams spoke about the All-Star Game’s new format, and a reporter asked him to reveal his all-time favorite WNBA player.

Williams didn’t take long to respond and tell reporters how often he attended WNBA games, thanks to his mom.

“Favorite ever? I’m a be biased; Lisa Leslie. That was my mom’s favorite player of all time,” Williams said. “I just did a thing with her. I sent it to my mom. So, she was super excited. Also, big Candance Parker fan growing up, which was another surreal moment. Obviously, she’s Adidas, and I’m Adidas. So, those are two big ones. My mom took us to WNBA games when we were little whenever we could. So, we’d go watch Mercury versus Sparks all the time.

“And that’s actually who we would watch. So, it was pretty cool to have both full-circle moments this weekend.”

Williams’ mom took Jalen and his brother, Cody Williams, to WNBA games growing up, and Jalen took in a few full-circle moments during his first All-Star Game experience in San Francisco. Williams’ mom’s eyes filled up during All-Star weekend, an experience Jalen will never forget.

He shared it before Sunday’s game, per The Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi.

“My mom got a little teary-eyed yesterday. So, that made it [sink in] a little more. I think practice made it a little more real. It’s starting to hit me now that we’re not playing.”

Williams attended Santa Clara University, located 49 miles south of San Francisco.

Thunder’s Jalen Williams on first All-Star Game experience

Thunder forward Jalen Williams took in his first All-Star Game experience in San Francisco. It was the first time the NBA implemented a tournament-style approach to its showcase.

While most All-Stars reacted with their opinions on the new style, Williams also chimed in.

“It was fun. It looked like we competed a little bit. I don’t know. I have mixed feelings about it,” Williams said. “It was a little quick. So, I would have liked to be out there a little longer. But I think that’s just me wanting to play basketball, but I definitely thought that one had a little more juice for it.”

Williams and the Thunder will face the Jazz on Friday.