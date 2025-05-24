Jalen Williams’ trainer saw greatness in him before the world did — and now the rest of the NBA is witnessing what Packie Turner always knew.

Before the 2025 season began, Turner boldly predicted that Williams would earn both an All-Star selection and a spot on the All-Defensive Team. Now, with both honors secured and the Thunder up 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals, that vision has become undeniable reality.

In a preseason interview with The RG Media’s Mark Medina, Turner shared his belief in Williams' potential with confidence.

“This is still just the beginning. I don’t think he’s anywhere near his ceiling.”

Turner’s prediction didn’t come from just hype — it came from firsthand experience. As the forward's trainer, he saw the commitment, the edge, and the defensive instincts early in their workouts. Turner recalled one moment in particular that stuck out.

“Five minutes into our first workout, I was turning to his agent and saying, ‘He’s not going back to school. He’s going into the lottery.’”

Williams has delivered on that promise — and then some. He averaged 22.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.0 steals across Games 1 and 2 of the NBA Playoffs 2025, including a remarkable 26-point, 10-rebound, zero-turnover performance in Game 2. That stat line put him alongside historic names like Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal as one of the few players to post such a line in a conference finals game.

His recognition on the All-Defensive Team only confirms what Thunder fans have known all year — that Williams is not just a scorer, but an elite two-way presence shaping the team's identity. As the Thunder head to Minnesota for Game 3 tonight, their playoff run is being powered by more than talent — it’s fueled by belief. And nobody believed sooner or louder than Turner.

He saw greatness in Williams before the world did. Now, the world is catching up.