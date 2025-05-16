Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is looking forward to Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets. He is confident Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams will return from his uninspiring shooting performance in Game 6. After watching Williams finish with six points on 3-of-16 attempts in Thursday’s 119-107 loss, Gilgeous-Alexander has no doubt his fellow All-Star will respond on Sunday.

Gilgeous-Alexander has good reason to believe in Williams’ ability to return to form after a poor shooting display.

“That’s life. That’s basketball. Tonight wasn’t his night, clearly,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The best part about it all is he has an opportunity to change all that. He has a big game next game. Nobody remembers, nobody cares. He doesn’t either. So, yeah, get ready for the next opportunity. Like I always tell the guys, there’s always something ahead of you. And learn from your experiences, which he has done a great job of all year. So, I don’t worry about that.”

Three Nuggets starters, including Nikola Jokic (29 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists), while flirting with a triple-double, Jamal Murray (25 points), and Christian Braun (23 points, 11 rebounds), combined for 77 points. The trio was also efficient, connecting on a combined 26-of-47 with Jokic (9-of-14) and Braun (8-of-14) shooting above 60%.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, led the Thunder. Chet Holmgren added a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds), and Dort added 10 points.

After the loss, Williams addressed the Thunder’s shortcomings in Game 6, including sending the Nuggets to the free-throw line, where they connected on 27-of-32 attempts. Oklahoma City finished 10-of-16 from the charity stripe. However, Jalen Williams says he and the Thunder can change this in Game 7.

“It’s something we can control,” Williams said. “We just need to be smarter and more disciplined.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks ahead to Thunder’s Game 7

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knows what’s at stake in Sunday’s matchup against the Nuggets. After five games, the back-and-forth series will come down to the most exciting words you can hear in the NBA playoffs: Game 7.

Gilgeous-Alexander can’t wait to see what his team’s made of.

“It’s do or die. It’s what you live for. It’s what you worked your whole life for. Either your dream continues or your dream ends,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “So, you lay it all out there on the floor and live with the results. But I’m excited for the opportunity for sure.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will host the Nuggets in Game 7 at the Paycom Center on Sunday.