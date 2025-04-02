Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams chimed in on his fellow All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP race. Before Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton named Gilgeous-Alexander his MVP, Williams let it be known that, beyond the bias of being on the same team as Shai, SGA should be named this year’s Most Valuable Player.

Williams endorsed Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP, per Basketball Insiders’ D.J. Siggiq.

“I think he’s the MVP,” Williams said. “Obviously, I’m his teammate, so I’m very inclined to say that. From what I see, the amount of Michael Jordan comparisons and the accolades and all that, I think it would be a very big disservice to him if he’s not the MVP, just based on what he’s been able to accomplish this year.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is on pace to become the first NBA player since Michael Jordan to average 30-plus points on at least 50% shooting, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and one block. Jordan reached that feat in both seasons and secured an MVP award.

“You look at him last year and everybody kind of had the question, what else could he possibly do to improve?” says Williams. “Obviously, he comes into this year twice as good as he was last year. I think that’s testament to how hard he works and how much better he’s able to get, just through his years to look at his progression as a player, which is something I think every athlete, basketball or not, you always wanna get better every year.

“The fact that he’s able to do that at an MVP-caliber [player] every year is very impressive,” Williams concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.8 points on 52.2% shooting, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game this season.

Tyrese Haliburton endorses Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams isn't the only player who believes his teammate is the MVP. After Saturday’s 132-111 loss to the Thunder, Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton labeled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP. While reminding reporters he doesn’t have a vote, he believes NBA players would agree with his MVP take, per The Oklahoman’s Joel Lorenzi.

“I grew up in an era where the best player on the best team wins MVP every time. I think our era is kind of getting away from that a little bit, which is fine, because I think Jokic and those guys are warranted when they win,” said Haliburton. “But I think you take away them having the best record, he would still be the MVP, and then you throw on the fact that he has the best record, he kind of makes it an easy decision.”

The Thunder will host the Pistons on Wednesday.