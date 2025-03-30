On Saturday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder picked up their 62nd win of the season with a home blowout victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Thunder have been a juggernaut all year, led by star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is currently in a race with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic for the league MVP award.

After the game on Saturday, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton gave his honest thoughts on the MVP discussion, saying that Gilgeous-Alexander should win the award, “no question.”

“I grew up in an era where the best player on the best team wins MVP every time. I think our era is kind of getting away from that a little bit, which is fine, because, I think Jokic and those guys are warranted when they win,” said Haliburton, per Joel Lorenzo of The Oklahoman on X, formerly Twitter. “But I think you take away them having the best record, he would still be the MVP, and then you throw on the fact that he has the best record, he kind of makes it an easy decision.”

Haliburton also noted that “I don’t have a vote, but if you took a player poll, I’m sure he would win.”

A historic season for SGA

For a franchise that has employed players like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, perhaps none of them have ever had a season quite as impressive as what Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been doing this season for the Thunder, helping lead the youngest squad in the NBA to the league's best record.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging north of 30 points for the third straight season, and he's also shown no issues integrating new pieces like Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein into the mix. Furthermore, Gilgeous-Alexander has turned himself into one of the league's premier perimeter defenders, a large part of the reason why Oklahoma City has been so dominant on that end of the floor.

In any case, the Thunder will look for their 63rd win over the season on Monday evening against the Chicago Bulls.