OKLAHOMA CITY — After limiting Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic to two of the worst shooting performances of his playoff career, Jaylin Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder will look to push the MVP to the brink of elimination in Game 5. Jokic helped Isaiah Hartenstein develop into a starting center in the NBA, and now Hartenstein is one of three bigs, including Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams, tasked with deterring The Joker.

Jokic shot at 32.0% and 31.8% clips in games 3 and 4 in Denver, scoring a combined 47 points on 15-of-47 shooting, including 2-of-18 from deep. During morning shootaround, Williams addressed the Thunder's stifling defense as a team effort.

“My opinion on basketball is when you're playing a great player, a lot of it is that guys are just missing shots, and I think that we're getting lucky with a couple of shots that could have easily gone in,” Williams said. “I had a stretch where he missed have missed three shots in a row. It could have easily gone the other way with the same exact shot, the same exact defense. I think it involves a little bit of luck. For me, personally, when I go into the game, I know I'm not going to play anywhere near the amount of minutes Jokic plays.

“So, when I'm in the game, I try to make it as hard as I can. Also, when I'm on the floor, I have four other guys that love playing defense. It's never 1-on-1 or 2-on-2, what it is, it's always 5-on-5. I think we have a good team defense. Guys that go out there and play hard,” Williams concluded.

Williams' comments echo what most Thunder players have relayed this deep into the series; that slowing down Jokic takes a bit of luck, and that it's not all Oklahoma City ratting the league's reigning MVP. It's as if no one wants to poke the bear to awake arguably the most talented player in the NBA, one reporter joked.

“That's not my cup of tea,” Williams replied. “That's not my thing to do.”

How Nikola Jokic influenced Isiaiah Hartenstein before Thunder

After suffering a blow to the head in Game 4, Thunder forward Chet Holmgren will be ready for Game 5. He'll join Isaiah Hartenstein, who greatly appreciates Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic.

“In general, he helped me a lot. I have a lot of respect for him. A lot of respect [for] how he approaches each day,” Hartenstein said. “I think, passing-wise, he helped me take another step.”

Hartenstein finished the regular season with 218 assists, breaking the Thunder's franchise record for most assists in a single season for a center.