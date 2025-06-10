Former University of Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari, who coached Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for one season, shared a reason for the MVP’s nonchalant demeanor. Speaking with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Iman Shumpert, Calipari explained Gilgeous-Alexander’s poker-faced amid NBA critics. It’s an approach that yielded Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder a 1-1 series to the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

ESPN’s Windhorst and Shumpert relayed the Gilgeous-Alexander conversation they had with Calipari, per ESPN’s Hoop Collective.

“Coach Cal said before the game that, ‘that even keel and that nonchalant attitude sometimes is used to hide his teammates.’ And as critical as I was of that statement, just because I think it’s coming off of watching,” Shumpert said before Windhorst intervened.

“What did he mean by that? I don’t understand,” Windhorst said, to which Shumpert replied, “He says that it’s just another game, and he does that so that if you do ridicule,” Shumpert replied.

“It’s a defense mechanism,” Winhorst stated.

Coach John Calipari is now the head coach of the University of Arkansas’ basketball team.

Iman Shumpert on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s ‘defense mechanism’

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) looks on during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center with Draymond Green and Thunder's Chet Holmgren in the background
Thunder’s Draymond Green drops Alex Caruso over Chet Holmgren NBA Finals takeJosue Pavon ·
Featured image Alex Caruso
Jay Williams classifies elite Thunder defense with unhinged analogyZachary Weinberger ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) dribbles down the court against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second quarter at Paycom Center.
NBA rumors: Bulls could’ve gotten more from Alex Caruso-Josh Giddey tradeScotty White ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Skip Bayless drops harsh Pacers take after Game 2 loss to ThunderBenedetto Vitale ·
Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) dunks the ball past Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reveals ‘special thing’ about Chet HolmgrenJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins (21) shoots the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shouts out Aaron Wiggins’ ‘impressive’ Game 2 performancePreston Byers ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) sits during an NBA Finals practice session ahead of Game 2 at Paycom Center
NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert understands how Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s nonchalant demeanor can shield him from harsh criticism. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder threw the most punches against the Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The confidence head coach Mark Daigneault had in his team’s ability to bounce back from losses all season long paid off. Either way, Gilgeous-Alexander remains even-keel.

For Shumpert, Gilgeous-Alexander builds a closer bond with his teammates when his mood doesn’t shift after wins or losses. At this stage of the 2024-25 campaign, it’s the kind of leadership SGA has put forth that makes it easy for his teammates to follow suit.

“It’s a defensive mechanism, I’m already nonchalant, right? I’m going to be nonchalant about this. It’s just another game,” Shumpert said. “If it is more than another game, I will deliver that message to my teammates. But right now, y’all are going to deal with nonchalant.”

After scoring 38 points in his NBA Finals debut, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 34 points on 11-of-21 shooting, eight assists, five rebounds, and four steals. He scored a combined 72 points in Games 1 and 2, surpassing Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson (71) for most points in the first two games of an NBA Finals debut.

The Thunder will travel to Indianapolis to face the Pacers for Game 3 on Wednesday.