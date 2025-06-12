Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his way up as one of the best players in the NBA. Former player Kendrick Perkins had high remarks about the young MVP's skillset.

Perkins talked about Gilgeous-Alexander during ESPN's pregame show ahead of Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Thunder and Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. He reflected on the star players he played with throughout his career but pointed out how he had the valuable experience of covering the star guard.

“Played with a lot of Hall of Famers… 10 years from now, I'm gonna say that I covered an all-time great in SGA. He's already one of the greatest scorers to ever touch the damn basketball,” Perkins said.

What lies ahead for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and guard Alex Caruso (9) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talk during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
It's significant praise for Kendrick Perkins to give to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. However, the star guard's performances for the Thunder made Perkins' reasoning more sense.

Gilgeous-Alexander brought the Thunder back to title contention, something they haven't had since the early-to-mid 2010s. They are now in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012, speaking volumes to his impact as their leader.

He's even done a remarkable job of keeping Oklahoma City afloat against a tough opponent against the Pacers. He scored 72 points in the first two games of his NBA Finals debut, making history in the process. His elite ability to score the ball will be crucial to how things turn out for the Thunder in this series. After all, a championship depends on him putting the ball through the hoops at a high volume.

Once Game 3 comes to a close on Wednesday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will prepare for Game 4 against the Pacers. The contest will take place on June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET.