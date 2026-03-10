Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic collided again on Monday. Dort previously sparked an uproar on Wednesday with a flagrant foul. Lightning struck twice in the rematch.

Dort swings the back of his forearm into Jokic's face. The Thunder guard got slapped with a brand new flagrant foul called.

Lu Dort hits Jokic in the face pic.twitter.com/6P3eTUWCwQ — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) March 10, 2026

Fans believed Dort intentionally backhanded Jokic. What's become obvious, however, is that the Thunder and Nuggets don't like one another.

This has become one of the more fiercer rivalries in the NBA today featuring teams that won the Larry O'Brien Trophy two years between each other. Dort and Jokic have helped given the rivalry spice.

How latest Thunder-Nuggets game ended

Dort provided the most controversial moment of the night. Time will tell if he faces league discipline from Adam Silver.

But the finish became epic inside the Paycom Center in OKC.

Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered the dagger with 2.7 seconds left to hand the Thunder the lead.

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER WINS IT FOR THE THUNDER 🎯 pic.twitter.com/e9QHOPkVmx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2026

The Thunder star even hit a mark once held by NBA great Wilt Chamberlain during the game. He now has delivered 126 straight games of surpassing the 20-point threshold per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

“SGA” ended his night dropping 35 points and dishing out 15 assists for the double-double. And he delivered those marks in 39 total minutes.

Dort, meanwhile, completed 30 minutes on the floor but settled for six points with four rebounds. He became a force on the defensive side with two blocks. But he ended up having another physical moment with Jokic for the second time in less than a week.