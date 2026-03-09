Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one 20+ point performance away from tying Hall of Fame center Wilt Chamberlain's record. It's been over 64 years since Chamberlain scored 20+ points in 126 consecutive games. Gilgeous-Alexander extended his streak to 125 in the Thunder's 104-97 win against the Golden State Warriors, leading his team with 27 points as the defending champions captured their 50th win of the regular season.

Gilgeous-Alexander discussed how much he knows about Chamberlain, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“Not much besides he was pretty insanely dominant,” Gilgeous-Alexander told ESPN recently. “Based on the stats, he did whatever he wanted and was like.”

Chamberlain is best known for his dominating stats, including his infamous 100-point performance in 1962, which goes down as the most points scored in a game in NBA history. However, there's no footage.

“Honestly, it feels almost like a mythical creature,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “It's not real.”

Still, Wilt Chamberlain's record for most consecutive 20+ point performances is real, and Gilgeous-Alexander is on the brink of standing next to Chamberlain, tying a feat that took over 64 years for an NBA player to reach.

Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed Chamberlain's second-best 20+ point record earlier this season, when he extended his streak to 94 consecutive games by scoring 26 points in a 123-115 win against the Portland Blazers in December. SGA is averaging 31.6 points per game this season, which is second-best in the NBA this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic's duel amid Thunder streak

Thunder's reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will face off against runner-up, Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic, as the two leading candidates for this year's award will meet for a rematch from last week's overtime thriller. The Thunder edged the Nuggets in a 127-121 victory.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who returned from an abdominal injury in the overtime victory against the Nuggets, will look to extend the Thunder's winning streak to six while tying NBA history for his 126th consecutive 20+ point performance.