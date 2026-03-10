When it comes to NBA records, Wilt Chamberlain holds many of them, especially when it comes to scoring. But during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied one of Chamberlain’s NBA records, and he will pass him within the next game or so.

The NBA record that Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied Wilt Chamberlain was for the most consecutive games of at least 20 points, as per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Chamberlain’s record has stood for over 60 years and was at 126 consecutive games. Gilgeous-Alexander will get the chance to surpass that during the Thunder’s game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

While the Thunder’s game against the Nuggets was still in progress as of publication, Gilgeous-Alexander had 25 points while shooting 11-of-16 (68.8 percent) from the field, 1-of-3 from the 3-point line and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. He also had eight rebounds and 12 assists in 32 minutes to that point.

The reigning MVP and Finals MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander has the Thunder in prime position to not only reach the NBA Finals once again, but potentially win back-to-back championships.

The Thunder star has appeared in 53 games this season, at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s averaging 31.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 54.9 percent shooting from the field, 38.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 89.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Gilgeous-Alexander has become the Thunder’s franchise cornerstone following the trade with the LA Clippers in the 2019 offseason.