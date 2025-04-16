In an attempt to break the continuous cycle of bigs winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award, Thunder guard Lu Dort is out to prove that players of his stature are just as deserving. Dort is a DPOY candidate for 2024-25. In 2022, former Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart became the first guard since Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton won it in 1996. Lu’s hoping to become the second.

While preparing for the Thunder’s first-round playoff opponent, Dort explained why guards are more important on the defensive end of the floor than ever in today’s NBA.

“A lot of people can say that the game has changed. There’s way more in the game now than just blocking shots at the rim,” Dort said. “So many teams that play a lot of actions in the perimeter, having guys running off screens, pin-downs, and those types of stuff, and those stuff are like hard to guard. So, that’s the only thing I would say. A lot of stuff that happens on the perimeter and not just at the rim. And I feel like a lot of guards should be more recognized for that award.”

In an era when score-first guards are rampant in the association, Dort often has to stop the opposing team’s head of the snake. It’s a primary reason why Dort believes perimeter defense is just as crucial as rim protection.

Lu Dort’s DPOY candidacy gets clear Thunder assessment

While most point to Thunder All-Stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams’ offensive production as key catalysts for the team’s success, others know Thunder guard Lu Dort is his team’s defensive identity. Dort leads the NBA’s top-ranked defense.

Thunder veteran Alex Caruso, an All-Defensive Second Team finalist, calls Dort the team’s anchor on the defensive end of the floor, per Thunder Wire’s Clemente Almanza.

“Our defense is at an all-time statistical rate of the best defense. Even outside of the stats, if you watch the games, we have an incredible amount of skill on the court, and he’s the head of the snake on that end of the floor,” Caruso said. “It’s not a coincidence everyone’s best player is under their average shooting poorly when they play us. That’s part of us helping him out, but he’s on the ball. He’s doing the dirty work.”

Alex Caruso on why Lu Dort should win DPOY: “He’s the head of the snake on that end of the floor. It’s not a coincidence everybody’s best player is under their averages when they play us.” pic.twitter.com/g6Fbdwg7AG — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dort is considered one of three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year, including Warriors’ Draymond Green and Cavs’ Evan Mobley.