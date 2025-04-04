Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso joined Chet Holmgren in endorsing Lu Dort for DPOY as the 2024-25 campaign turns for its final stretch. With only six games remaining in the regular season, Dort’s teammates have voiced their opinions on Lu’s candidacy. At the same time, he has risen to having the third-best odds of winning Defensive Player of the Year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dort (+1000) is trailing Cleveland Cavs All-Star Evan Mobley (+130) and Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green (-160), who has the best odds of winning the award. Still, considering the magnitude of the Thunder’s defense this season, which leads the NBA in defensive efficiency, opponent floor percentage, and opponent average scoring margin, Caruso points to Dort as the key catalyst to the Thunder dominating that end of the floor, per Thunder Wire’s Clemente Almanza.

“Our defense is at an all-time statistical rate of the best defense. Even outside of the stats, if you watch the games, we have an incredible amount of skill on the court, and he’s the head of the snake on that end of the floor,” Caruso said. “It’s not a coincidence everyone’s best player is under their average shooting pooly when they play us. That’s part of us helping him out, but he’s on the ball. He’s doing the dirty work.”

Alex Caruso would love to see Dort.

Chet Holmgren blasts ‘ridiculous’ Lu Dort DPOY disrespect

After Wednesday’s 119-103 win against the Pistons, Thunder forward Chet Holmgren discussed Lu Dort’s DPOY odds. For Holmgren, Dort doesn’t get enough recognition as one of the better defenders in the NBA.

“It’s extremely impressive. A lot of times, bigs get credit for cleaning up guards’ mistakes. But a lot of the time, what we see with Lu, especially when you’re playing coverages and actions, there is no action, and you’re not in coverage because he’s blowing up all the actions, he’s getting through, he’s playing 1-on-1 out there,” Holmgren said. “He’s basically playing 1-on-2 and still staying in front of somebody, which is extremely impressive with how good the level of talent is in the NBA.”

Dort’s defensive presence has remained consistent all season.

“We’ve been seeing it all year,” Holmgren added. “And it makes our job easier because then we’re kind of just standing back there watching him do his thing. He does that all night on a lot of nights against the best players, and it’s kind of ridiculous that he hasn’t gotten the recognition that he deserves for it. I think this year is definitely the year he should.”

Chet Holmgren's DPOY take on Lu Dort: "We've been seeing it all year… He does that all night on a lot of nights against the best players & it's kind of ridiculous that he hasn't gotten the recognition that he deserves for it. I think this year is definitely the year he should"

Thunder will face the Rockets on Friday.