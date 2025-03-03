Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault addressed an ongoing trend on the road, regarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's frequent trips to the free-throw line. The All-Star is pelted with a “Free-throw merchant” chants. In the Thunder's 135-119 win against the Atlanta Hawks, he received the same treatment. Before a reporter asked Gilgeous-Alexander about the ‘face of the NBA' topic, a reporter asked Daigneault about the chant.

Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 31 points, including 3-for-7 from deep, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, which is a modest night for a player who averages 8.9 attempts at the charity stripe. Still, he received the chant at Hawks' State Farm Arena, which Daigneault responded to after Friday's win.

“Hate is the highest of compliments when it comes to the great players,” Daigneault said. “I think that just comes with the territory of being a great player.”

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's MVP candidate is averaging the second-most attempts from the free-throw line since 2022-23 (10.9) while averaging a career-best 32.3 points, and leading his team in steals (1.9) and blocks (1.0).

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on LeBron James' take

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responded to Lakers superstar LeBron James' take on the responsibility and the criticism that comes with being the face of the NBA.

Gilgeous-Alexander agreed with James' comments.

“He has a great point,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “You should naturally focus on winning regardless of what it looks like. We've noticed an uptick in that as a group. So I don't think the NBA is not doing that. Is it OK to be the face of the league? It comes with responsibility. Whether you want that responsibility is up for you to decide, and ultimately, you don't have any control over it.”

Using James as a prime example, Gilgeous-Alexander explained how no superstar hopes to be the face of the league. It happens organically.

“If the fans and the media gravitate toward you, then you're going to walk into that, like LeBron James. I'm sure LeBron James wasn't 12 and like, ‘I can't wait to be the face of the league.' It just happened because of who he was, the way he carries himself, and the player he is.

“So I think you don't have no choice unless you literally, like Anthony Edwards, say I don't want it. It's going to organically happen. I think we're in a weird transition right now with older guys and younger guys,” Gilgeous-Alexander concluded.

The Thunder will face the Spurs on Sunday.