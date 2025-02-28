ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Thunder-Hawks prediction and pick

Friday's clash between the Oklahoma City Thunder (47-12) and Atlanta Hawks (27-32) at State Farm Arena promises an intriguing cross-conference battle. The Western Conference-leading Thunder bring their high-powered offense, spearheaded by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 32.4 PPG, to face a Hawks team fighting for playoff positioning. Trae Young's playmaking (11.4 APG) will be crucial for Atlanta against OKC's stingy defense, ranked first in field goal and three-point defense. The Hawks, still reeling from Jalen Johnson's season-ending injury, face an uphill battle. OKC's depth and defensive prowess give them the edge, but Atlanta's home-court advantage could keep things interesting. Expect a fast-paced, high-scoring affair with the Thunder as clear favorites.

Here are the Thunder-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Hawks Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -12.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -600

Atlanta Hawks: +12.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +450

Over: 241 (-110)

Under: 241 (-110)

How To Watch Thunder vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Why the Thunder Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are primed to secure a victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, riding the momentum of their recent success and showcasing their superior offensive firepower. Despite a surprising loss to the Timberwolves earlier this week, the Thunder remain atop the Western Conference with an impressive 47-121 record. Their high-octane offense, led by the dynamic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 32.2 points per game, has consistently overwhelmed opponents throughout the season. The recent return of Chet Holmgren from injury has provided an additional boost, with the rookie making Thunder history in their latest win against the Nets by posting 22 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. This multi-faceted attack, combined with Jalen Williams' consistent scoring threat, presents a formidable challenge for the Hawks' struggling defense.

Defensively, the Thunder have shown the ability to disrupt opponents' rhythms, which could prove crucial against a Hawks team that has been inconsistent this season. Atlanta's recent 131-109 loss to the Miami Heat exposed their defensive vulnerabilities, allowing 23 three-pointers and a season-high 59% shooting from the field. The Hawks' tendency to struggle when conceding high point totals (6-22 when allowing 120+ points) plays directly into the Thunder's strengths5. With Trae Young likely to face intense defensive pressure from OKC's guards, and the absence of Jalen Johnson limiting Atlanta's frontcourt options, the Thunder's balanced attack and defensive prowess give them a significant edge. Expect Oklahoma City to exploit Atlanta's weaknesses and secure a convincing road victory, further solidifying their position as a top contender in the Western Conference.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks are poised to upset the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, capitalizing on their home-court advantage and recent improvements. Despite their overall record, the Hawks have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly at State Farm Arena. Trae Young, averaging 24.0 points and an impressive 11.4 assists per game, is the catalyst for Atlanta's high-powered offense. His ability to create for others while being a scoring threat himself will be crucial against OKC's defense. The Hawks' supporting cast, including the emerging Jalen Johnson (18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG) and the defensively-minded Dyson Daniels, provides a well-rounded attack that can challenge the Thunder's gameplan.

Oklahoma City, despite their league-leading 46-12 record, has shown vulnerability recently, as evidenced by their shocking collapse against the Minnesota Timberwolves where they squandered a 25-point lead. This loss exposed defensive lapses and a tendency to lose focus, issues that the Hawks can exploit. Atlanta's improved defense, bolstered by Daniels (who earned Defensive Player of the Month honors in November) and the length of players like Zaccharie Risacher, could disrupt the Thunder's offensive rhythm. If the Hawks can contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and force OKC's supporting cast to beat them, they have a strong chance of securing a statement victory. With the Thunder potentially fatigued from their recent overtime loss and a subsequent road game against the Nets, the well-rested Hawks are in prime position to capitalize and notch a significant win against one of the league's top teams.

Final Thunder-Hawks Prediction & Pick

In a thrilling matchup at State Farm Arena, expect the Oklahoma City Thunder to narrowly edge out the Atlanta Hawks. While the Hawks' home-court advantage and Trae Young's playmaking will keep the game competitive, the Thunder's superior depth and defensive prowess should ultimately prevail. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring ability, coupled with Chet Holmgren's two-way impact, will be too much for Atlanta's inconsistent defense to handle. The Hawks will keep it close, possibly leading at times, but OKC's late-game execution and ability to create turnovers will be the difference as the Thunder cover the spread on the road with SGA delivering a clutch performance in the fourth quarter.

Final Thunder-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -12.5 (-108), Over 241 (-110)