After the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Atlanta Hawks 135-119, All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander responded to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' social media post regarding the NBA's face of the league conversation.

After Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards said he had no interest in becoming the league's biggest star, James explained why it's not for everyone due to pressure, and public criticism, to which Gilgeous-Alexander agreed.

However, that decision is one that's ultimately decided by one individual, which Gilgeous-Alexander explained when a reporter asked for his reaction towards James' comments.

“He has a great point,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “You should naturally focus on winning regardless of what it looks like. We've noticed an uptick in that as a group. So I don't think the NBA is not doing that. Is it OK to be the face of the league? It comes with responsibility. Whether you want that responsibility is up for you to decide, and ultimately, you don't have any control over it.”

Using James as a prime example, Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explained how no superstar hopes to be the face of the league. It happens organically.

“If the fans and the media gravitate toward you, then you're going to walk into that, like LeBron James. I'm sure LeBron James wasn't 12 and like, ‘I can't wait to be the face of the league.' It just happened because of who he was, the way he carries himself, and the player he is.

“So I think you don't have no choice unless you literally, like Anthony Edwards, say I don't want it. It's going to organically happen. I think we're in a weird transition right now with older guys and younger guys.

“So there's a lot of conversation around it. But it'll happen; it'll trickle down; we'll see who it is. You can't control it. For me, I don't even put two cents into it. I just go out there and try to be the best basketball player, best dad, best husband I can be every day, and call it a night.”

Cason Wallace faces brother in Thunder's win vs. Hawks

Thunder guard Cason Wallace faced his brother Keaton Wallace in Friday's win against the Hawks. Wallace addressed potentially facing his brother during team shootaround on Friday.

“It’s great. Everybody enjoys it,” Wallace said. “Maybe even more than us at some times, but it’s a great thing for us, too, and our whole family.”

Wallace faced his brother, Keaton, on an isolation play in the fourth quarter, scoring a bucket over him while putting the finishing touches on the Thunder's 16-point win.