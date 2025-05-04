While preparing for the Western Conference semifinals, Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reflected on All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's leading role. Daigneault revealed his approach for the second round before speaking on Gilgeous-Alexander's growth over the years, as the MVP candidate is heading into his second semifinal appearance.

Daigneault spoke on Gilgeous-Alexander's candor and demeanor as the Thunder's leader.

“He wants to be one of the greats. He also wants to be one of the guys, and I think that's really unique if you really think about it,” Daigneault said. “There [aren't] a lot of people that they aim that high and then put the horsepower of their work capacity behind that. He does. He wants to be great. He wants to be one of the greats. He aims as high as you can possibly aim, and he puts his work where his mouth is. There [are] guys that are like that, but sometimes it seems like they operate on a completely different spectrum than the rest of their team, and he's not like that at all.

“He also wants to be one of the guys. He just wants to operate like another member of the team. You see him walk around the building he doesn't walk around the building any different than anyone else. He wants to blend into the organization, blend into the team, the same way everybody else does, and I just think that balance is really unique,” Daigneault concluded.

Gilgeous-Alexander is in his sixth season with the Thunder.

Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's ‘thoughtful' nature

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was traded from the Clippers after his rookie season, while his head coach Mark Daigneault was gearing up for his first campaign. While discussing Gilgeous-Alexander's demeanor as the Thunder's leader, Daigneault also pointed to SGA's thoughtfulness during postgame pressers as he addressed the media.

Daigneault is impressed with how Gilgeous-Alexander conducts himself during media availability.

“When you talk to him and you ask him a question, he'll pause and think. He's like incredibly thoughtful,” Daignault said. “He gives your question the attention and the time that it deserves, and he's going to give you an answer that's thought out. And he's like that out here or in individual film.”

After sweeping the Grizzlies 4-0 in the opening round, Daigneault, Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Thunder will face either the Nuggets or the Clippers. Game 7 between the two teams is on Saturday.