The Oklahoma City Thunder will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Game 1 matchup in the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. It's a highly anticipated contest, as we'll see plenty of talent on the court late in the playoffs. Leading into the game, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault shared the one key detail about Minnesota star Anthony Edwards that has him in disbelief.

During a pregame press conference, Daigneault admitted how amazed he is at how much experience Edwards has at just 23 years old. Overall, the Thunder head coach had nothing but nice things to say about the Timberwolves' superstar guard.

“He's a great player and has done a great job there,” Daigneault said. “The amount of experience he's amassed at 23 is nuts.”

Anthony Edwards was a star for the Timberwolves when he made his first appearance in the league in the 2020-21 season. In the current campaign, he's had a career year as he aims to lead the Timberwolves on a possible title run. In the 2024-25 regular season, Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.7% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc.

He's sure to give the Thunder fits throughout this series, as Edwards is playing extremely well in the postseason. Through 10 games played in this year's playoffs, the three-time All-Star is averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. He also owns a 44.5% field goal percentage and is 38.5% from the three-point line. His defensive presence is also a problem for opponents, as the Timberwolves star is averaging 1.5 steals per game.

The Thunder may not be able to shut Edwards down, but they can certainly try to slow him down at least. Luguentz Dort and Alex Caruso are electric defenders on the perimeter and have been key components to Oklahoma City's success on the defensive end. We should be seeing Dort and Caruso match up with Edwards often throughout this series.