The Oklahoma City Thunder have continued to be one of the hottest teams in the NBA. After clinching the top seed in the Western Conference with a 68-14 record, the Thunder has found themselves in the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2016. However, the road to a championship doesn't get easier, as they drew the Minnesota Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards. But while both the Thunder and the Timberwolves be in for a tough series, Oklahoma should have plenty of factors in their favor.

Oklahoma City Thunder will put on a defensive masterclass

In the 2024-25 season, the Thunder conquered the top seed in the Western Conference. And since then, they've followed through in the playoffs by clinching an appearance at the Western Conference Finals. While a lot of the credit goes to a MVP-worthy season by SGA, a lot of their success also hinges on defense.

Oklahoma posted a defensive rating of 107.61, which is the best in the NBA. And it looks like they've maintained that feat in the postseason. In fact, they have a defensive rating of 107.5, the best among playoff teams.

The Thunder's suffocating defense paved the way for a sweep against the Grizzlies in the first round. And at the Western Conference Semifinals, Oklahoma managed to get the job done against the Denver Nuggets, who were led by no other than three time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Their defense was in full effect in the series decider, as Oklahoma dominated Denver, 125-93 in Game 7.

While the Timberwolves have a wide array of offensive options led by Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid, the Thunder have sufficient personnel and a working defensive strategy to slow down their offensive firepower, a key element that has gotten Minnesota this far. In terms of the frontcourt, one can easily expect the twin-tower combination of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein to protect the rim. On the other hand, defensive aces Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort, and Jalen Williams will cover the perimeter. In addition to this, one can easily count on Mark Daigneault to enhance the team's already suffocating defensive strategy.

Chet Holmgren will take the leap

While the spotlight of the Western Conference Finals showdown is focused on the upcoming SGA-ANT matchup, one cannot overlook the potential of Chet Holmgren to take his game to the next level. It's worth noting that the 7-foot-0 big man hails from Minnesota. Playing against his home city should provide plenty of motivation for him to bring out his A-game throughout the series.

Furthermore, Holmgren could give the Timberwolves an additional puzzle to solve. While Minnesota will probably be focused on trying to limit SGA offensively, Holmgren brings floor spacing and size to the table whenever he is on the floor. As a stretch big man, Holmgren has averaged 15.7 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc.

His presence ultimately puts more pressure on the Timberwolves' frontcourt. In fact, it's safe to say that Holmgren will be another acid test for Rudy Gobert's ability to defend the perimeter. For quite some time now, the four time NBA Defensive Player of the Year has been criticized for his inability to cover the perimeter.

Thunder's role players will steal the show

One of the biggest assets for Thunder is its depth across the board. Thus far, their long rotation and pool of role players has paid dividends, even in the playoffs. In Game 3 of the first round, Alex Caruso shifted the tide. Despite being down by as much as 29 points against the Grizzlies, the former NBA champion served as a spark by finishing the game with 10 points, six rebounds, and three steals en route to a 114-108 win to help complete the sweep.

Against the Denver Nuggets in the second round, it was 21-year-old guard Cason Wallace who came alive. In Game 7, Wallace's steal that led to a thunderous fastbreak dunk proved to be crucial in breaking the series decider wide open. Furthermore, Wallace's pesky defense was on full display in the series, totalling 13 steals, which helped him surpass Kobe Bryant in playoff steals by a 21-year old.

Given the plethora of role players at Daigneault's disposal, it remains to be seen which role player will step up this time against the Timberwolves. It could be Caruso or Wallace again, but the possibilities may also extend to the likes of Williams, Dort, and Hartenstein. Nonetheless, Minnesota shouldn't only keep tabs on SGA and Holmgren, but they'd have to watch out for unexpected role players who'd answer Daigneault's call.