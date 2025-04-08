OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is just as surprised as most about the Denver Nuggets firing head coach Michael Malone weeks before the NBA postseason. Before Daigneault faced the Los Angeles Lakers in a rematch from Sunday’s lopsided loss on Tuesday, he addressed the biggest news in the association surrounding the Nuggets’ organization.

The news came as a shock to Daigneault, who has the utmost respect for former head coach Michael Malone and his coaching staff.

“Obviously surprised like everybody else. I also don’t pretend to know the ins and outs of everything but I do know competing against their team over the past couple of years, I have great respect for their whole team,” Daigneault said. “They’re really, really hard to compete against. They put you in a lot of dilemmas. They’re organized, they’re tight, and I think that’s a reflection of their players and the continuity they had. I think it’s a reflection of their coaching staff and coach Malone.

“So, I always had respect for him as a competitor and was certainly surprised, like everyone else,” Daigneault concluded.

Mark Daigneault's reaction to Nuggets firing Michael Malone: "Obviously surprised like everybody else. I also don't pretend to know the ins and outs of everything but… I always had respect for him as a competitor and was certainly surprised like everyone else"

With the fourth-best record in the Western Conference standings, the Nuggets were on pace for a deep playoff run. Coming off of 2023’s NBA title and losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the conference semifinals, Malone and the Nuggets were considered a legitimate threat in this year’s playoffs. Still, the Nuggets organization decided to cut ties on Tuesday.

Mark Daigneault reacts to the Thunder’s effort in loss vs. Lakers

Before Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander identified the Luka Doncic difference in the Lakers, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault pointed to his team’s inability to match their opponents’ intensity.

For Daigneault, it made all the difference in their 27-point (126-99) blowout loss.

“I thought they were the more forceful, focused team,” Daigneault said. “I thought our attacks early were pretty good offensively, but certainly, they were super sharp and ready to play, and they played all 48 minutes.

“They did a really good job, obviously beat us box to wire. So a good lesson for us; things we can look at, and learn from, but credit them. They were the much better team today.”

In their rematch against the Lakers, the Thunder risk losing three consecutive games for the first time throughout their impressive 2024-25 campaign. The Thunder will look to avenge Sunday’s loss in their regular-season finale at the Paycom Center.