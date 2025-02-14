Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a disappointing 116-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night.

Daigneault made his thoughts on the loss known after the game. He liked how the team tried to fight back during certain periods but were unable to maintain it as they committed multiple errors to complete a rally.

“Got off to a poor start, then did a nice job in the 2nd quarter of getting ourselves back into position to give ourselves a chance, then cut into it in the 3rd and really gave ourselves a chance. But they just outplayed us for way too much the night to come out of here with a win,” Daigneault said, per team reporter Paris Lawson.

How Mark Daigneault, Thunder performed vs Timberwolves

It was a tough loss for Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder to sustain.

As Daigneault mentioned, the Timberwolves dominated the first quarter as they burst out to a 37-24 lead. Even though the Thunder picked up the offense in the second and third quarters, they struggled to keep it going in the fourth quarter as they faltered in the end.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds but shot 6-of-21 from the field. Jalen Williams put up 20 points and five assists, Luguentz Dort had 14 points, while Chet Holmgren provided a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Oklahoma City boasts a 44-10 record on the season, holding the top spot in the Western Conference standings. They tie the Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the league, showing how well they've performed in the regular season to be in the conversation of title contention.

The Thunder will now enter the NBA All-Star break. Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams will represent the team in the All Star Game. They will resume on Feb. 21 against the Utah Jazz.