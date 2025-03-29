Years before Oklahoma City Thunder center Jaylin Williams recorded his second triple-double, he had his first conversation with head coach Mark Daigneault. Williams revealed that he didn’t know Daigneault was the Thunder head coach during his predraft workout with the team. The NBA’s 2024 Coach of the Year was still unrecognizable in 2022, two years into his tenure as head coach. Now, he’s one of the few coaches NBA prospects dream of playing for.

Daigneault expedited the Thunder’s rebuild, ascending Oklahoma City into title contenders as the team with the best record in the NBA (61-12) is weeks away from embarking on the most anticipated postseason the organization has seen in over a decade. After setting the Thunder’s franchise record for most wins in a season, Daigneault reflected on how his identity in the community has changed over the years.

In 2025, Daigneault says he’s much more recognizable.

“It’s changed in the draft, for sure. The players know. It’s changed in town but hasn’t changed on the road. I can still walk around on the road, and no one knows who the hell I am,” Daigneault said. “But people here [in Oklahoma City] are great. They’re very supportive. I am just amazed at how positive the community is as it relates to the team, and it’s not just because the team is playing well now.”

Coming from Massachusetts, where a bigger market for Boston sports teams often yields a passionate and aggressive fan base, Oklahoma City is a calming change of pace for Daigneault.

“I’ve just always been impressed with the positive support. I’m from the Northeast, so in those cities, the fans are rabid and can be very hard on their teams,” Daigneault added. “So, I’m from an environment up there that is different from this. The wind is at this team’s back because of the way the fans respond to the team. Not only when we’re good but when we’re facing adversity, and we certainly appreciate that.”

Mark Daigneault’s story on Jaylin Williams’ Thunder development

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault encouraged Jaylin Williams’ shooting from day one. When a former video coordinator from the Blue, the Thunder’s G League affiliate, confirmed Williams’ outside touch, Daigneault made it a point to develop Jaylin’s three-point shot.

“He came into training camp as a rookie and was firing away,” Daigneault said. “I’ve said this before but when a guy comes in and is shooting it with that type of confidence, you just kind of take note.”

Williams is shooting 38.3% from deep this season while averaging a career-best 3.3 attempts per game.