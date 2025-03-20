OKLAHOMA CITY — 12 days after Oklahoma City Thunder center Jaylin Williams recorded his first triple-double, he etched his name into franchise history in a 133-100 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williams became the fifth Thunder player in team history to record multiple triple-doubles, joining Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Josh Giddey, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

In a game where the Thunder were without seven of their players, Aaron Wiggins’ 26 points led seven players in double figures. Isaiah Joe scored 21 points, Chet Holmgren added 19 points, and Branden Carlson finished with 16. After the win, Williams discussed the significance of recording his second career triple-double in Wednesday’s win against the 76ers.

“It’s always an honor when you’re put into a group with a bunch of amazing players,” Williams said. “I’m super thankful that God gives me the opportunity to play basketball every day, and puts me in a position to be able to showcase my skills. Regardless of what the opportunity is, I’m just going to go out there and play my game. Bring energy to the team, and do whatever the team needs.”

When a reporter asked Williams which statistical category was most important to him, Jaylin immediately said his 11 assists.

“Getting my teammates shots, playing through my teammates, seeing them have good games as well — it’s fun out there when the ball is moving around, and everybody’s having a good game,” Williams said. “The energy gets going. The crowd gets into the game. It’s fun sharing the court with a bunch of guys that love playing and playing the right way.”

Oklahoma City shot 52.2%, including 24 of 52 from behind the three-point arc. After the win, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended his team for not having a personal agenda against the 76ers.

Thunder teammates tell Jaylin Williams he’s on triple-double watch

Thunder teammates edged Jaylin Williams to a triple-double for the second time this month. Like what happened against the Trail-Blazers on March 7, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams put Jaylin on triple-double watch early in the first half.

“Honestly, in the first quarter,” Williams said with a smile. “First quarter, when I subbed out the game, Dub was like a triple-double watch, and I looked up there, and I don’t know what I had, but I had something good. Then, in the second half, that’s when I got the points, and I knew if I played hard, the rest of it would come.

The Thunder will host the Hornets on Friday.