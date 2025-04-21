OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault watched Aaron Wiggins’ 21 points off the bench lead his team in a historic 51-point win in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies. After Daigneault predicted a tougher Grizzlies team in Game 2, he discussed Wiggins’ growth as one of the Thunder’s anchors off the bench.

Daigneault says Wiggins is reliable, staying ready for whenever his name is called, a byproduct of the four-year guard’s work ethic over the years.

“He’s got great readiness and professionalism,” Daigneault said. “You put him in any situation. He can figure his way out of it. He’s really good. He’s been really good in those units all season. We wanted to get the rotation the way it was tonight, but we’ll move things around as necessary if the game calls for it. Like I said, he’s got great readiness, professionalism, he’s been building this muscle for a long time.”

Wiggins’ growth has given Daigneault opportunities to add a new wrinkle to various lineups.

“You see him in enough situations over the course of 82 games, in Aaron’s case, over the course of years, and when they can prove to be consistent in changing circumstances, and in different contexts, it’s easy to trust them in any circumstance, and in any context,” Daigneault added. “We’ve got a lot of guys like that. We try to help them build that muscle. That’s part of being a pro, but nobody carries that flag better than him.

“He’s done it for a long time and done it well. It’s good to see on a stage like this for him to be able to get his number called and be ready to play,” Daigneault concluded.

Aaron Wiggins finished with 21 points on 8-of-15 attempts, including 4-of-7 from deep, four rebounds, and three assists.

Mark Daigneault not looking past Grizzlies despite 51-point win

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is anticipating a scrappy Grizzlies team in Game 2. Despite the Thunder’s historic victory, Daigneault knows their opponents’ best has yet to come.

“We did a good job tonally to start the game. We were ready to play, thought we were tight in our stuff, and like I said, set a good, but they played 36 hours ago, and had an emotional game,” Daigneault said. “Had to turn around and play at noon today, which is a really tough turnaround. So, they’re going to be better Tuesday.”

The Thunder will host the Grizzlies at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.