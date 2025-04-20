OKLAHOMA CITY — After an unprecedented 2024-25 regular season, head coach Mark Daigneault and his Oklahoma City Thunder made NBA history in their 131-80 series-opening blowout win against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Thunder’s 51-point victory is the largest Game 1 win the association has ever seen. However, on Tuesday, Daigneault is prepared to see a much different opponent in Game 2.

After Sunday’s historic win, Daigneault reminded reporters of what the Grizzlies had to overcome to earn a first-round series against the Thunder, and how quickly Memphis can adapt between now and Game 2.

“We did a good job tonally to start the game. We were ready to play, thought we were tight in our stuff, and like I said, set a good, but they played 36 hours ago, and had an emotional game,” Daigneault said. “Had to turn around and play at noon today, which is a really tough turnaround. So, they’re going to be better Tuesday. I thought we did a really good job, but I don’t think we can expect that from them. They’re going to play a lot better than that.

“They’re going to be fresher. They’re big-time competitors. So, we need to be ready to play on Tuesday,” Daigneault concluded.

Jalen Williams, Thunder send a Game 2 message in blowout

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrate against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Related Oklahoma City Thunder NewsArticle continues below
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center
Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane makes unwanted history in embarrassing Game 1 loss to Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrate against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s 51-point rout of Grizzlies sets new NBA Playoffs record
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center.
Thunder fans are dreaming of titles after blowing out Grizzlies in 1st half of Game 1

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams says that an elite team understands its opponent in a best-of-7 series by sending a message for the next game amidst a blowout win. That was his team’s approach in the second half on Sunday after the Thunder built a 32-point halftime lead.

Williams led the Thunder to a 10-0 run to start the second half, which ballooned to a 24-9 run that eventually led to a 49-point advantage (112-63), heading into the final frame. Similar to Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's sentiment, Williams says it was his team sending a message to the Grizzlies before Game 2.

“They just played like 36 hours ago,” Williams said. “So, they’re kind of coming in here. Still have to take a little bit of this win, with like, they’re going to be way better Game 2. So, we’re trying not to give them a lot of life in regards to that. That’s a really good team over there. Game 2 is going to be completely different. We’re kind of competing with ourselves in a way to make sure we’re sharper for Game 2 because we know what we’re going to get from them.”

Williams led the Thunder with 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Chet Holmgren finished with a double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds), and Aaron Wiggins led the bench with 19 points.