OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault inserted Jaylin Williams into Game 2 at the 7:36 mark in the first quarter on Wednesday. Williams, who played three minutes in Game 1, entered the game to defend Denver Nuggets All-Star and league MVP Nikola Jokic. Daigneault stuck to his game plan on Jokic, while Jaylin set the tone early by staying in front of Nikola in the paint, and sealing paths to the rim.

In the Thunder's 149-106 blowout win in Game 2, Williams made his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor before connecting on a three on offense. After the game, Daigneault discussed Williams' role in the victory.

“It's helpful, but I think it's more helpful to the team when you lose Game 1, and then we come in and we're betting on him, we're betting on Isaiah, we're betting on Wiggins. I think it breathes life into the team, Cason [Wallace],” Daigneault said. “And those guys delivered. I think that breathes life into the team. We have a team that's been highly connected all season.

“I don't think he was pleased with how he played last game, and for him to stand up, that really gives the team a lot of oxygen,” Daigneault concluded.

Isaiah Hartenstein, who subbed for Williams, also spoke to Jaylin's impact on Wednesday's win.

“He was big tonight,” Hartenstein said. “I think him coming in, setting that energy, setting that tone, I think was amazing for us, especially maybe not playing that much in the series before. Now, to come into play such a big game for us, I think, was huge. Him mentally staying ready was big.”

Jalen Williams on Jaylin Williams staying ready for Thunder

After Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault summed up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's performance in Game 2, Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams doubled down on Daigneault's take on Jaylin Williams' role in Wednesday's win.

Jalen credited Jaylin with staying ready for the big moment, defending Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic in the opening frame of Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

“It's hard to maybe play three minutes in one game and then be the first person off the bench and have to guard Jokic,” Williams said. “It's a very hard thing to do, and you have to take your hat off to him for being ready and staying involved in the game. He's been doing that all year.”

Williams and the Thunder will look to carry their momentum into Game 3 on Friday.