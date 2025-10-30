Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Oklahoma City Thunder's Nikola Topic was diagnosed with testicular cancer, as he underwent a procedure after making his preseason debut. While there have been NBA players who were dealt the same diagnosis in the past, Topic, 20, is undoubtedly the youngest. A scary setback for the 2024 first-round pick, who spent his entire rookie season rehabbing from a torn ACL injury.

Former Denver Nuggets center Nene, 25, at the time, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2008, reminding fans of the last time an NBA player received the same diagnosis as Topic, per Jeff Stotts' X, formerly Twitter.

“Prayers up for Thunder guard Nikola Topic following his testicular cancer diagnosis. Former NBA big man Nene also battled testicular cancer and underwent chemotherapy during his NBA career, missing 76 days during the 2007-08 season. Nene played 11 more seasons after his return,” Stotts reported.

Nene underwent surgery and chemotherapy during the 2007-08 season but recovered fully.

Thunder announce that Nikola Topic is battling testicular cancer

Fans learned Thunder guard Nikola Topic underwent a testicular procedure, but never knew the extent of it until Thunder GM Sam Presti announced Topic's cancer diagnosis on Thursday.

Ahead of the Thunder's matchup against the Wizards, Presti updated reporters on Topic's latest setback, revealing the kind of news that puts the importance of playing basketball on the back burner amid a cancer diagnosis.

“The procedure was necessary in order to do a biopsy, and the results of the biopsy have been determined, and he is dealing with a case of testicular cancer,” Presti said. “He has a tremendous group of oncologists both at OU and MD Anderson, and they are extremely positive about his outlook in dealing with this situation. It's important to note that testicular cancer is the most cured form of cancer among males.

“But the treatment option for him right now, recommended by the oncologists, is chemotherapy. [Topic] didn't want to make this information public until he'd begun the actual treatment, which he has recently.”

Doctors anticipate Topic will make a healthy recovery.

“Our only expectations of him are to focus on this — this is his most important priority. He'll be back playing basketball when he's able to, but we're not putting any type of expectations on that, obviously,” Presti said. “He has our total support, encourgement, love. The guys on the team have been amazing.”

The Thunder will host the Wizards on Thursday.