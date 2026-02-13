OKLAHOMA CITY — For the first time in the regular season, rookie guard Nikola Topic is available to play for coach Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder after a testicular cancer diagnosis in October. Following three rounds of chemotherapy, Topic played in his first G League games this week, which eventually cleared the way for him to suit up for his first NBA game.

Ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Daigneault confirmed Topic's availability during his pregame media availability.

“He’s done an incredible job in the face of a lot of different obstacles and adversities,” Daigneault said. “For a young person, he’s shown tremendous resilience and optimism, professionalism, consistency, steadiness; he's an impressive young guy. And before that, he did an ACL [injury]. Then, turned around and had another more significant setback. I’m incredibly happy for him to be able to dress tonight.”

Although Topic is available for the Thunder, Daigneault wouldn't confirm whether the prospect will get a chance to check into the game tonight.

“In the Blue games, he played short minutes. It's his first live action in a long, long time,” Daigneault added. “The purpose of getting dressed tonight was just to get him used to a game day in uniform for the first time. So, we'll see how it goes, but it's a huge accomplishment for him to get to this point.”

Mark Daigneault on Nikola Topić's NBA debut: "He's done an incredible job in the face of a lot of different obstacles and adversities. For a young person, he's shown tremendous resilience, and optimism… I'm incredibly happy for him to be able to dress tonight"

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault could turn to Topic amid his guard's foul trouble, or toward the end of a lopsided game.

G League coach reacts to Thunder prospect Nikola Topic debut

Thunder's G League affiliate Blue head coach Daniel Dixon, who's spent time with Nikola Topic during summer league, was impressed by the prospect guard's return. For Dixon, Topic's approach fit in with the rest of his teammates.

“It was awesome. For him, there were probably a ton of emotions he was going through. Having something taken away from you that you love from a young age cannot be easy,” Dixon said. “Just to see his resilience and him to know that the whole organization is behind him — we’re pushing him forward — I’m just really proud of him. Just seeing him crack a smile being out there on the court again.

“Doing what he enjoys, doing what he loves to do, being out there with his teammates. There were so many positive things just from him stepping on the floor, stepping in between those lines, and competing. He did a really good job.”

Topic followed up his 7-point debut by leading the Blue to a back-to-back win with 22 points, including four threes, four assists, and two steals.

The Nikola Topić G League Highlight Tape in light of the news that the Thunder guard's available for his NBA debut. Nikola Topić was diagnosed with testicular cancer four months ago. He played in his first two G League games this week 29 PTS
10-17 FG
4-9 3PT
11 AST
3 REB
36 MIN

10-17 FG

4-9 3PT

11 AST

3 REB

36 MIN pic.twitter.com/Qnc1Sh3MXg — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 12, 2026

Topic and the Thunder will host the Bucks at the Paycom Center on Thursday.