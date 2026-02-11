OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Nikola Topic's 22 points, including four threes, led the G League's Oklahoma City Blue to a 127-118 victory on Tuesday at the Paycom Center. After the Thunder prospect was diagnosed with testicular cancer back in October, Topic made his G League debut on Monday.

Then, he followed it up with a dominating performance in the second meeting of the Blue's back-to-back games against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Topic finished with 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4-for-7 from deep, four assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 20 minutes.

Nikola Topić in the second G League game of his career: 22 PTS

7-12 FG

4-7 3PT

2-3 FT

4 AST

2 REB

2 STL

1 BLK

20 MIN OKC Blue defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 127-118 pic.twitter.com/Wqzz0SW6D4 — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) February 11, 2026

For Blue head coach Daniel Dixon, Topic leading his team to a hard-fought victory in only his second game is an impressive feat.

“A ton of resilience from him. He's just very tough, I think, mentally. So, you're seeing him battle through different things. Tonight was just another example of that,” Dixon said. “A back-to-back. His first experience. With him, we just try to take it one step at a time. And today I thought he put one foot in front of the other and did a great job for us. He gave us a big lift. Just overall, I'm really proud of him. I know this was a big two games for him.”

Dixon, who was the head coach of the Thunder's summer league squad, talked about the time spent with Topic throughout the offseason.

“I've been around him since summer league, and he's shown a set of skills that is very unique,” Dixon added. “Just like all of our guys, the system skills are always very important. So, his system skills are continuing to improve on both ends of the floor. So, we're really proud of his development.”

In his first two games in the G League, Topic has combined for 29 points on 10-for-17 attempts, including 5-of-9 from deep, 11 assists, three rebounds, two steals, and one block. Thunder GM Sam Presti attended both games.

Mark Daigneault reacts to Nikola Topic's G League debut

Article Continues Below

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended Nikola Topic taking a big step in returning to basketball, nearly four months removed from his testicular cancer diagnosis. Daigneault reacted to the news before the Thunder's matchup against the Lakers on Monday.

“Great accomplishment,” Daigneault said. “Can't say enough about him as a guy. His mental toughness, maturity, resilience. And to think of where he's been — he sat out with an ACL last year — he hasn't played a lot of basketball over the last two years. And he comes off a one-year rehab and immediately has a very surprising diagnosis, and goes through chemotherapy — three rounds of it.

“So, for him to work himself back to the court is just an unbelievable accomplishment, like I said. And we're just incredibly happy for him. His teammates have been very supportive during this process.”

For Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, it's an exciting time to see Topic playing again.

“We're all just collectively thrilled that he's back playing basketball. I know he's missed it a great deal,” Daigneault added. “And this is just so good for him, mentally. We're not evaluating the performance right now. It's just a great accomplishment that he's out there right now.”

Asked Mark Daigneault about Nikola Topic playing for the OKC Blue tonight: "Great accomplishment. I just can't say enough about him as a guy. His mental toughness, maturity and resilience. … We're all just collectively thrilled that he's back playing basketball. I know he's… pic.twitter.com/w8JKnbYBLY — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) February 10, 2026

The Thunder will face the Suns on the road on Wednesday.