The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Chet Holmgren is on the injury report alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, with both players listed as probable. Holmgren is dealing with back spasms after going for 17 points and 15 rebounds in a 111-89 win against the Cleveland Cavs, while Gilgeous-Alexander continues to recover from an abdominal injury. Williams continues his recovery from a hamstring strain. Here's everything we know about Chet Holmgren's injury and his playing status vs. the Raptors.

Chet Holmgren injury status vs. Raptors

Despite the that fact that 2025-26 has been Thunder forward Chet Holmgren's first All-Star season, the nagging back injury has flared up from time to time throughout the year. Given Holmgren's questionable status for Tuesday's matchup, it's difficult to gauge whether he'll play or not.

As the Thunder continues on its regular-season schedule without All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell, and possibly Alex Caruso, who was ruled out of Sunday's matinee against the Cavs with a left ankle sprain. Caruso is listed as questionable as Holmgren is.

Returning from his first All-Star selection, Holmgren has helped the Thunder secure a pair of wins against the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavs on Sunday. He's been the defending champion's defensive anchor, while cleaning the glass in the paint.

The Raptors upset the Thunder in their last meeting in January. Holmgren finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in a game where Gilgeous-Alexander was available as the Raptors edged out the defending champs in a 103-101 victory. The Thunder may have to avenge that loss without its starting forward.

When it comes to the question if whether Chet Holmgren is playing tonight vs. the Raptors, the answer is maybe.

Thunder injury report

Alex Caruson — Questionable — Left ankle sprain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out — Abdominal strain

Chet Holmgren — Questionable — Low back spasms

Ajay Mitchell — Out — Abdominal strain/left ankle sprain

Thomas Sorber — Out — Right ACL/surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Out — Right hamstring strain

Raptors injury report

Jakob Poeltl — Out — Back lower straing; injury management