During a recent episode of Jeopardy!, contestants were completely stumped by a question regarding former NBA MVP and Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA).

The contestants were given a clue about SGA, but none of the contestants got the answer. Host Ken Jennings gave them a few seconds before revealing the answer.

Clue: SGA, this guy, won the 2024 to '25 NBA MVP Award to go along with the scoring title & NBA championship *Contestants stumped* Ken Jennings: “SGA is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.” (via @Jeopardy)

“SGA, this guy [picture shown], won the 2024-25 NBA MVP Award to go along with the scoring title and NBA Championship,” said Jennings.

Who is Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (SGA)?

For anyone competing on Jeopardy! in the future, they may want to know who Gilgeous-Alexander is. While only 27 years old, SGA is a four-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA First Team player.

2025 was a breakout year for Gilgeous-Alexander. He was named NBA MVP, and the Thunder won the NBA Finals (SGA was named MVP of the series).

He played in 76 games during the 2024-25 season. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points (a career-high), five rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

Through 49 games in the 2025-26 season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Currently, he is dealing with an injury that has caused him to miss several games.

Even without SGA, the Thunder are rolling. They are 44-14 and in first place in the Northwest Division. The Thunder are also in first place in the Western Conference. They are coming off an eight-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and will next play the Toronto Raptors.

SGA was selected with the 11th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kentucky by the Charlotte Hornets. He never played for the Hornets, though, as he was traded on draft night to the Los Angeles Clippers. After a season with the Clippers, he was traded to the Thunder. He has remained with them for the next seven seasons.