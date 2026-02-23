Victor Wembanyama was the first casualty of the injury bug impacting his chances of winning the NBA MVP award. Then Nikola Jokic missed 16 games, putting him on the verge of crossing the 65-game minimum threshold. Now it is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander battling an injury that could end his hopes of winning his second straight MVP.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star has missed seven straight games as a result of an abdominal injury he suffered on Feb. 3 against the Orlando Magic. When the Thunder announced this injury, it was said that their MVP would be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Initially, the hope was that Gilgeous-Alexander would be cleared to return within the team's first few games after the All-Star break, but nothing has been said. With five of their next six games on the road, will SGA return from his injury during the Thunder's upcoming road trip?

Since suffering this injury, the Thunder have gone 4-3, picking up a much-needed key win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. This game marked Gilgeous-Alexander's seventh consecutive missed game and his ninth overall absence this season.

That means Gilgeous-Alexander can only miss a maximum of eight more games to remain eligible for end-of-season honors and awards. Although he is still in a good spot, that could change immediately if the reigning MVP is unable to return to the court this upcoming week.

This year's race for the NBA MVP award is heavily contingent on who can remain healthy, as almost all of the players inside the top five of these rankings are nearing the 17 maximum allowed absences to remain eligible.

Previous 2023-24 NBA MVP Rankings: Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1

1. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets*

Previous ranking: #1

2025-26 season stats: 42 games, 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 1.4 steals, 58.4 FG%, 42.1 3P%

In his three appearances after the All-Star break, Jokic has averaged 29.7 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from 3-point range. Those are MVP-like numbers for the three-time MVP despite the Denver Nuggets losing two of these games.

The argument for the MVP award right now seems to be focused on availability, as Jokic has played in 42 games compared to Gilgeous-Alexander's 49 games. Has Jokic done enough in his fewer appearances to justify winning the MVP award over Gilgeous-Alexander, whose team is still the best in the NBA?

That is certainly a big debate many don't have an answer to at this time, and it's the main reason why Gilgeous-Alexander's injury return is so critical to the MVP race.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #2

2025-26 season stats: 49 games, 31.8 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 55.4 FG%, 39.0 3P%

There are still no updates on when Gilgeous-Alexander may return to the court. Until then, the MVP race is sort of in a holding pattern, as four or five more missed games will put him almost even with Jokic in terms of time missed.

Nonetheless, Gilgeous-Alexander still ranks second in the league in scoring, and the Thunder (44-14) own the best record in the NBA. He may be ranked No. 2 in the NBA MVP rankings right now, but this is really a 1A and 1B situation between him and Jokic.

Neither player is the wrong answer for MVP with seven weeks remaining in the regular season.

3. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons

Previous ranking: #3

2025-26 season stats: 49 games, 25.5 points, 9.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 46.3 FG%, 33.8 3P%

What Cade Cunningham has achieved for the Detroit Pistons this season is remarkable. Not only do the Pistons own the best win percentage in the league at this moment, but Cunningham leads the league in total assists, and the only player averaging more assists per game is Jokic.

In his first game out of the All-Star break, Cunningham put on a show against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. The Pistons' All-Star recorded 42 points for his third 40-point performance of the season, and he also added 13 assists and eight rebounds to his name.

Cunningham has back-to-back double-doubles with 13 assists since the All-Star break. He is firmly in the No. 3 spot in these MVP rankings.

4. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs*

Article Continues Below

Previous ranking: #5

2025-26 season stats: 42 games, 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 51.1 FG%, 35.7 3P%

Wembanyama has leapfrogged Luka Doncic for the No. 4 spot in the NBA MVP rankings for a few reasons. Aside from the San Antonio Spurs closing in on the Thunder for the best record in the NBA, Wemby has been on a hot streak as of late.

Since his dominant 40-point, 12-rebound double-double against the Los Angeles Lakers before the All-Star break, Wembanyama has averaged 23.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor over his last three games.

The Spurs are undefeated in this stretch, and Wembanyama has led his team to eight consecutive wins. That is the longest active win streak in the NBA.

5. Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers*

Previous ranking: #4

2025-26 season stats: 44 games, 32.8 points, 8.5 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 47.1 FG%, 35.5 3P%

There is no denying that this has been the second-best season of Luka Doncic's career since he finished third in the MVP voting during the 2023-24 season. Not only is Doncic leading the league in scoring, but he's also leading the league in 3-pointers made and attempted per game, as well as free throws made and attempted per game.

Offensively, Doncic is locked in right now, and the only word to describe his play right now is dominant.

However, Doncic's ceiling in the NBA MVP race has pretty much been decided this season. He can't pass Jokic or Gilgeous-Alexander so long as their teams remain ahead in the West standings, and Cunningham has locked himself into the No. 3 spot right now.

Between Wembanyama and Doncic, the Spurs' star has the upper hand both in head-to-head and in terms of his overall impact on his team's championship aspirations this season. Doncic has missed 12 games this year, meaning he will need to remain healthy this year to qualify for awards and honors.

Just missing the cut

6. Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics [Ranked No. 6 last week]

7. Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers [Ranked No. 8 last week]

8. Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves [Ranked No. 7 last week]

9. Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks [Ranked No. 9 last week]

10. Kevin Durant – Houston Rockets [Unranked last week]

*Signals player is in danger of meeting 65-game minimum threshold for awards/accolades.