After watching the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics take things down to the wire on the East Coast, the Oklahoma City Thunder left little to the imagination regarding who was the better team in Game 2 of their series against the Denver Nuggets.

Taking the court down 0-1 following some late-game heroics from Aaron Gordon, the Thunder ran away with a quick lead, scoring 45 points in the first half and 42 more in the second on the way to an insane 87-56 score.

Pretty impressive number, no? Well, according to the team themselves, it's actually the most ever in the first half of a playoff game, a fact they were eager to share on social media during the break.

Most points scored in a half in NBA Playoff history with 87 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/qAsVccA61v — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 8, 2025

Taking the court with a renewed sense of urgency after a light May workload, the Thunder looked anything but disengaged against Denver, attacking their foe early on both ends of the court and ripping off a commanding first-half lead as a result. While they were unable to match their insane 45-point mark from the first to the second, they came just one made shot short and still held the commanding lead into the third quarter; a lead they maintained heading into the fourth.

Will the Thunder be able to run away with Game 2 and take the fight to Denver? Or will the Nuggets find a way to retake the lead and put a stranglehold on the series, going up 2-0 before returning to the best home field advantage in sports? While only time will tell, it's clear the Thunder took notes from their Game 1 loss and came to the conclusion that they simply didn't have the energy to eclipse the Nuggets in their opening contest. In Game 2, however, it appears to be a different game entirely, one that Denver may struggle to keep up with moving forward.