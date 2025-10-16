Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has drawn comparisons to Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant from another Hall of Famer, Paul Pierce. Gilgeous-Alexander is on a mission to surpass Bryant. He revealed his vision after leading the Thunder to their first championship in franchise history last season, as Shai isn't satisfied with just one title.

Pierce admits to seeing Bryant's game in Gilgeous-Alexander's approach.

“He’s like Kobe, lowkey. I know that sounds crazy, but it’s just like — he’s shifty, he gets to that midrange. He’s got footwork, pump fakes,” Pierce said. “Man, I’m telling you — Kobe.”

Coming from Paul Pierce, who faced off against Bryant and the Lakers in two NBA Finals series between 2008 and 2010, says a lot about how similar Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive attack is to Kobe's. There isn't a spot on the floor where Gilgeous-Alexander's offense struggles, making him such a tough cover, as Bryant was throughout his 20-year career.

Much like Kobe Bryant, who retired at 37, Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't plan to play beyond 40, but still has goals to win multiple championships, which would have to happen for SGA to have a better career than Bryant. Gilgeous-Alexander revealed his goal to be one of the NBA's all-time best, per GQ's Yang-Yi Goh.

“I pick up a basketball to be the best. If you’re asking me if I want to be better than Kobe, of course I do,” Shai says. “Whether I get there or not, we’ll find out.”

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plans to retire before 40

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 27, has a bright future ahead of him as a three-time All-Star, defending champion, and the league's reigning MVP. While leading a young Thunder core alongside All-Star Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, both of whom are entering only their fourth season, Gilgeous-Alexander sees the potential to win multiple titles.

However, Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't see his career extending beyond the next 12 years, as playing in his 40s isn't part of his plan. Gilgeous-Alexander wants to be around more for his son, who will be in his teenage years by that time.

“I won’t want to miss that much of my kid’s life,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I won’t want to be away and miss his first basketball game every year, his first soccer game, football game, piano lesson, chess lesson, whatever it is.”

In 2025-26, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will look to become the NBA's first back-to-back champions since the 2018 Warriors.