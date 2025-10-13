Amidst Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's pursuit of winning multiple championships to cement his legacy as one of the greatest, the career of Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant is a motivating factor. Bryant had a profound influence on the league's MVP, as Gilgeous-Alexander talked about the late-great Kobe in a recent interview.

Gilgeous-Alexander discussed his drive to be better than Bryant, per GQ's Yang-Yi Goh.

“I pick up a basketball to be the best. If you’re asking me if I want to be better than Kobe, of course I do,” Shai says. “Whether I get there or not, we’ll find out.”

Ahead of 2025-26, Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters he's not happy with winning just one championship, he's made that clear, chasing the greats who won multiple titles before him. For Gilgeous-Alexander, Bryant, a five-time champion, is the pinnacle, as SGA strives to reach his highest goal.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn't satisfied with one Thunder title

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's confidence is higher than ever as he leads his team in defending the title in 2025-26. When a reporter recalled Gilgeous-Alexander's desire to be mentioned among the greats and that winning a championship would help with that, he reminded everyone that winning the 2025 NBA Finals isn't the end of his goal.

“A step in the right direction for sure,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “All of the guys that I study, idolize, and look up to, and strive to get to that level, have done it multiple, multiple, and multiple of times. There is still a lot more work to be done. Any of them will tell you it only gets harder every time. So, a lot more work to do for sure.”

To reach the same tier as Gilgeous-Alexander's basketball idols, such as Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant, he must win multiple championships.

“I didn't play basketball and pick up basketball just to win one time and be done — I guess it's that simple,” Gilgeous-Alexander added. “I strive to be the best version of myself and win as many as I can. I've been blessed with the opportunity and the group around me to help me win one. I checked that box, and I'm still after the pursuit of my final goal, which is the final version of myself.”

The Thunder will raise its first championship banner on Opening Night on October 21.