OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti addressed many topics throughout his two-hour preseason press conference, including a strong reaction to first-round pick Thomas Sorber’s season-ending injury. Presti knew that investing $822 million in his core three players was a no-brainer given their championship run. He also knows someone like Chet Holmgren, who forfeited his rookie season due to injury, could connect with Sorber.

Coming off a turf toe injury upon entering the 2026 NBA Draft, Sorber tore his right ACL during an offseason workout, which Presti reacted to during his press conference.

“Obviously, super disappointed for Thomas because he spent the whole summer getting himself back, and was playing great. Was playing 5-on-5, anxiously waiting for the rest of the team to show up,” Presti said. “So, it’s a really tough situation, but he’s got the right mindset. He’s got great energy, natural energy, and buoyancy. We’re bringing back the majority of the team, but there are some new personalities and things of that nature.”

It’s also an excellent opportunity for Thunder rookie Thomas Sorber to connect with Holmgren and Nikola Topic, whose left torn ACL injury forced him to miss his rookie season last year.

“He’s got a great energy to him just as a person, and that’s going to really help him through this. He also has the benefit of a couple of players who have been in this situation before — Chet [Holmgren] and Nikola [Topic],” Presti added. “So, he’s going to get something out of this year, 100 percent. And I think it will position him well, going into next season.

“But certainly disappointing, especially because he had gotten himself to the point where he was playing, and playing well,” Presti concluded.

Why Chet Holmgren makes 2025-26 Thunder season tantalizing

It’s hard to believe Chet Holmgren has only played one full regular season — 2023-24 — throughout his three-year career. Entering his fourth season, Holmgren begins his first training camp alongside Isaiah Hartenstein, which was one of the things Thunder GM Sam Presti mentioned as something to look forward to in the upcoming season.

However, Holmgren’s growth from an individual standpoint is also worth noting, as the 2022 second overall pick blossoms into his own, Presti said, during his press conference.

“Chet and Hart have only played about 20 games together,” Presti said. “Chet, himself, played 32 games last year.”

Presti says Holmgren’s impact extends beyond the box score.

“His instincts to drive winning are extremely unique,” Presti said. “He’s extremely ambitious, but his ambition never crosses over into agenda. What makes Chet who he is isn’t statistics. It isn’t highlight plays. It’s the things that connect the team to winning.”

The Thunder will host Media Day on Monday.